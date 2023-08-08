Carl Sagan, noted astronomer, once remarked: “A fact is information minus emotion. An opinion is information plus experience. Ignorance is an opinion lacking information. Stupidity is an opinion that ignores fact.” One major political party, right-wing media outlets and tens of millions of Americans have apparently endorsed stupidity.
Insisting an election was stolen when it has been overwhelmingly demonstrated it was rightly decided ignores fact. Insisting climate change is a hoax when scientific and geologic evidence overwhelmingly supports that we are now dangerously altering our climate through burning fossil fuels ignores fact. Insisting a former president did nothing wrong in trying to overturn an election and is being wrongly persecuted when overwhelming video and testimonial evidence refutes that view ignores fact.
This adoption of opinion that ignores fact is not only stupid, it is profoundly dangerous not only to our democratic system but to the future of our planet.
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
Why not us?
Last night, a college friend and I texted prayer and jokes for two hours with our classmate who lives on the flooding Middlebury River in Vermont, as she waited anxiously for the fire department to evacuate her neighborhood. Today, the county road guy was videoed near one of the road washouts, this one caused by two overcome culverts. He said they’d have to wait for the water to go down before they got to work — probably tomorrow.
Why is West Alameda still impassable months later?
What does Addison County, Vt., have that we don’t, aside from adequate government?
Emily Hartigan
Santa Fe
Clinic is changing
I am a La Familia patient at its Health Care for the Homeless location, because I was previously homeless but also because of the wonderful, high-quality care. Empathetic and compassionate, I never fear to tell my doctor my truth. When COVID-19 hit, I was terrified I would have to find a new provider, but La Familia always fit me in. Due to certain preexisting health conditions, I was a priority for vaccinations. I have two children. This saved my life. I am now employed and housed stably, due in large part to the wonderful caseworkers and practitioners at La Familia and The Life Link.
However, at our last appointment, I do recall my practitioner telling me that they only had 15 minutes to spend discussing my many, many chronic issues. Now, I will need to take time, that neither myself or my employer can afford, to make another, in-person appointment. Who will see me if my person leaves? Certainly not the hospital system where I have been stigmatized and misdiagnosed due to poverty.
When will you say that it is enough? When all the health care professionals are gone? I strongly urge La Familia’s board to reconsider its position on “fixing” what they broke by making the providers, the staff and especially the patients suffer.
Jennifer Drouillard
Santa Fe
Read indictments
Being, I believe, a relatively intelligent person and having read both indictments issued by the special prosecutor on former President Donald Trump, all 90 pages, I find it hard to understand how any person with an IQ of greater than 30 could possibly accept Trump’s assertions he has done nothing wrong. Yes, Trump can challenge his loss of the 2020 election, which he did 60 times in court cases and with several recounts. All to no avail, mostly due to there being no evidence to support his lawsuits. One recount in Wisconsin actually resulted in Joe Biden getting more votes that the original count.
Then, he conspired with his wackadoodle lawyers Rudy Guiliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman and others to put together false, illegal slates of electors in certain states in an attempt to disrupt the count of electoral votes in the Senate, a constitutional process, just because he says he believes he won. Many of his appointed aides told him he lost, but he still asserts he won.