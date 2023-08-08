Carl Sagan, noted astronomer, once remarked: “A fact is information minus emotion. An opinion is information plus experience. Ignorance is an opinion lacking information. Stupidity is an opinion that ignores fact.” One major political party, right-wing media outlets and tens of millions of Americans have apparently endorsed stupidity.

Insisting an election was stolen when it has been overwhelmingly demonstrated it was rightly decided ignores fact. Insisting climate change is a hoax when scientific and geologic evidence overwhelmingly supports that we are now dangerously altering our climate through burning fossil fuels ignores fact. Insisting a former president did nothing wrong in trying to overturn an election and is being wrongly persecuted when overwhelming video and testimonial evidence refutes that view ignores fact.

This adoption of opinion that ignores fact is not only stupid, it is profoundly dangerous not only to our democratic system but to the future of our planet.

