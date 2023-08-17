This is in response to Glen Smerage’s letter (“Too many modern operas abandon composer’s vision,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 11) lamenting the “modern” trend to change the setting of operas from earlier times. I understand his perspective because I, too, love the traditional versions; it’s like getting together with familiar old friends.
However, I’m a 72-year-old white guy who, like Smerage, has seen plenty of performances over the years. The harsh reality is that if opera, which is incredibly expensive, is to survive in the future, it needs to appeal to the sensibilities of younger — and more ethnically and racially diverse — people. It is, after all, this demographic that will fund opera companies even as folks like me start viewing operas performed on that shimmering stage in the sky.
I confess I’m not in favor of changing the way that, for example, Tosca and Scarpia die. But different staging can breathe new life into old chestnuts, and Robert Meya is doing a phenomenal job of steering a course between tradition and innovation. Many people’s lives are enriched by the Santa Fe Opera. I hope Smerage will rethink his decision to abandon it.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Get a grip
Back in the day, a concert of music by Arnold Schoenberg was reviewed in the crime column of one of the Vienna newspapers. Had The New Mexican an actual crime column, several of the current offerings by the Santa Fe Opera would fit the bill. So far, I have seen Tosca and Pelléas et Mélisande. My tickets cost $281 and $330, respectively. Tosca was presented on a unit set. The sets really had nothing to do with the actual settings prescribed by the composer and librettists. I had never seen Pelléas before. I was baffled by what appeared to be a huge, rotating aquarium and projections of numbers, chemical formulae and names of diseases. What was that all about? Some friends of mine have already seen Rusalka. When I asked them about it, they just shook their heads.
OK, so next year, we’re going to see La Traviata set in a tobacco barn in eastern North Carolina and Don Giovanni set in a Soviet-era prison camp near the North Pole. Get ready! We all treasure the Santa Fe Opera, but at the same time, it needs to get a grip with regard to staging.
Richard J. Forde
Santa Fe
Tell us first
Following up on Jon Peck’s letter (“On the other hand,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 14), the Santa Fe Opera should clearly announce in its program which performances have been “modernized.” That way, I can avoid them.
Victor Gavron
Santa Fe
Ask the audience
Thank you Glen Smerage for (“Too many modern operas abandon composer’s vision,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 11). I’ve had many conversations about this topic with various operagoers. I think if the Santa Fe Opera did a survey its leaders would be surprised at how many people say they don’t attend anymore for this reason alone.
Linda Barlow
Santa Fe
A few suggestions
Don’t change actions (Scarpia’s or Tosca’s deaths).
Don’t endanger performers (Orfeo flying midair).
Don’t drastically change setting (OMG, Rusalka).
Do immediately hire David Aldin for another opera. Do keep your chorus master, costume designer, choreographer.
Do maintain the Santa Fe Opera’s high standards for conductors, singers and orchestra.