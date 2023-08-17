This is in response to Glen Smerage’s letter (“Too many modern operas abandon composer’s vision,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 11) lamenting the “modern” trend to change the setting of operas from earlier times. I understand his perspective because I, too, love the traditional versions; it’s like getting together with familiar old friends.

However, I’m a 72-year-old white guy who, like Smerage, has seen plenty of performances over the years. The harsh reality is that if opera, which is incredibly expensive, is to survive in the future, it needs to appeal to the sensibilities of younger — and more ethnically and racially diverse — people. It is, after all, this demographic that will fund opera companies even as folks like me start viewing operas performed on that shimmering stage in the sky.

I confess I’m not in favor of changing the way that, for example, Tosca and Scarpia die. But different staging can breathe new life into old chestnuts, and Robert Meya is doing a phenomenal job of steering a course between tradition and innovation. Many people’s lives are enriched by the Santa Fe Opera. I hope Smerage will rethink his decision to abandon it.

