If the protesters are so unafraid of the virus that they want to open things up, why are they staying in their cars covered up with masks as pictured?
I, as an old person, am with our governor, who is doing a great job. Wear a mask and stay away from people.
Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
Help the self-employed
I find it disturbing to have read a letter from a woman saying that she didn’t need her $1,200 stimulus check and if others don’t need it, to donate to The Food Depot.
What she doesn’t realize is that independent contractors and the self-employed don’t qualify for unemployment or food stamps. We have been struggling with no income since March. How about donating to us self-employed who are losing everything right now?
Mary Haynie
Santa Fe
Hardly a lead
“Democrat Plame tops rivals” is the bold face headline over a New Mexican news story of April 17. Under that headline is a subhead, “Ex-CIA operative leads Leger Fernandez in 3rd Congressional District” — and if you happen to notice the much smaller print at the top of the story, there is the word, “fundraising.”
Many readers, who merely skim headlines, could reasonably conclude that Plame is leading the race in the 3rd District. However, as the story reveals, Plame is not leading the race but leading in first quarter of 2020 fundraising. Oh, I see.
Every day we must parse lies, misinformation and politically motivated spins on a national level. This is not the first time
I believe that The New Mexican has tilted in favor of Plame. Can we not trust the Santa Fe New Mexican to be clear, accurate and not spin its news stories?
Cheryl Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
Yes, it’s a death cult
Is the GOP a death cult? Yes, and it would be so even without President Donald Trump.
Let’s start with climate change. We’ve seen what the COVID-19 crisis has done to disrupt our world. Think of COVID-19 as a taste of what is to come if the GOP continues to slow walk, deny and defund our ability to respond.
In their acquittal of President Trump, the GOP demonstrated it will do what it needs to do in order to preserve their power. But power to do what? There is no vision of the future in the GOP. They want the power to thwart enterprises that eat into their profits, to deregulate industries that pollute our air, that destroy our water. Republicans want the power to undermine faith in the public good, in government itself and they will lead us into a civil war to remain in control.
That’s a death cult by my definition.
David Stafford
Santa Fe
A winning decision
Why did The New Mexican term the recent New Mexican Supreme Court decision on vote by mail a defeat (“State’s high court denies automatic mail-in election,” April 15)?
Yes, technically, the court ruled that the Legislature would have to change voting rules. However, the court went out of its way to provide an alternative that would accomplish virtually the same result as county clerks sending ballots to all registered voters. By telling county clerks and/or the Secretary of State’s Office to send out an application for an absentee ballot, the court assured that anyone who wants to vote by mail can. Those wanting to go to vote in person may.
Heaven forbid Steve Pearce and the Republican Party get their own dose of voter suppression.
Surely, it hasn’t seriously crossed anyone’s mind, given a shortage of poll workers to consolidate them with adequate staff in mainly Democratic areas or staff Republican strongholds with a minimum of workers.
Imagine the outrage if Pearce and friends waited three hours in line to vote.
Lou Matta
Eldorado
Prayer not the answer
“Pray for our brothers and sisters on the reservations” was a Facebook post. “What good will that do,” I wrote? “Come on. Do what WILL help. Contact your governors, senators and congressional representatives and get them to ship supplies to the reservations along with drilling rigs for water wells.”
Yes let’s get our government representatives to send desperately needed supplies to the reservations that are in the middle of nowhere. You know about “nowhere.” Those are the places that good old Manifest Destiny-loving Americans stuck them with after we had stolen their orchards, fields and rivers.
And we also sent them to concentration camps to die of starvation and disease. Genocidal American soldiers and civilians killed Natives because they dared to defend their people and their land. Sorry. Prayers are heartfelt, but they will not make one iota of difference.
Jeff Black
El Prado
Loosen up
I am a strong supporter of the governor’s efforts to date to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in our state. It has saved lives.
I realize that the governor is dealing with a situation for which there is no playbook. The early steps were necessary, mostly because of what we did not know, but it is now time to look hard at what is working, what is not, what is fair and what is equitable, all while being prudently safe.
Allowing big-box stores to remain fully open with strong guidelines is completely unfair to almost all of our local businesses, which could set up and maintain conditions at least as safe as we are seeing at grocery and big-box stores.
It’s time to apply what we have learned, and in a measured way, release the stranglehold on our economy.
Tom Jones
Santa Fe
A councilor furlough
Yesterday the city manager notified Santa Fe city employees that they would begin a furlough schedule effective
May 6.
I have instructed the city finance director to deduct the equivalent four-hour-per-week furlough from my biweekly city councilor salary. While I know this is not a large sum of money, I feel it is important in my role as Finance Committee chairman that I have a biweekly reminder of what our city employees are going through. I am not advocating that my fellow councilors do anything similar, as I do not know what other councilors’ financial situations may be.
I hope my actions will send a signal to all citizens that we need to analyze every cent the city will spend. That means we need to provide timely financial resources when appropriate and we need to cut when appropriate. We only have one opportunity to get the recovery right.
As the city’s budget shortfall increases by the day, the council’s Finance Committee must welcome, but test, the administration’s financial recovery plans. The Finance Committee must be neither a rubber stamp nor an impediment to economic recovery, but the increased importance of the committee’s oversight should be not be ignored.
The city will need new ideas and solutions from multiple sources to put us and keep us on the right track.
Roman “Tiger” Abeyta
city councilor, District 3
Santa Fe
