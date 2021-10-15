I agree that the idea of Thrive Community School would be a good one. If, of course, it were a community school that serves those who surround it. Unfortunately, Thrive is a charter school. Enrollment is by a lottery system. This will only have negative consequences for this overpopulated and exponentially growing area.
I don’t hear anyone saying they are against the school itself. The location is the biggest outcry. Why build a school that is in the vicinity of four-plus other schools, in an area that doesn’t have the infrastructure to support it, and in a location that has unknown levels of radioactive waste in the soil?
Choosing this location would result in the destruction of a designated open space that the people living in this area have come to depend on for many reasons. Other districts have 100 acres to 150 acres of parks, while District 3 has closer to 20 acres. Save the South Meadows Open Space! Build Thrive Charter School in a location that can handle it.
Shelby Engert
Santa Fe
Worth watching
In case you missed the brilliant New Mexico Actors Lab production of Lungs, be sure to catch one of the performances before it closes Sunday.
An hour and a half of exceptional theater — tour de force performances by both actors on thought-provoking topics that are so relevant to us all today, whether young or old. Having lived in European capitals for several years, I can vouch that this production could hold its own on any international stage. Bravo!
Freda Anderson
Santa Fe
Not our best interest
Councilor Signe Lindell, with the help of a sleek video and members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, sponsored an ordinance banning the Shrine Circus in Santa Fe back in 2017 under the guise of preventing cruelty to animals. This eliminated an affair that had entertained locals for over 50 years. The city has cowardly avoided, however, banning the Rodeo de Santa Fe.
As with the Plaza obelisk and other actions, one can see leaders who are not interested in our local history but in what they believe, bringing their outside Santa Fe experience and belief. Our local history needs preservation and support from our elected officials. Supporting outside agitators and people willing to do harm to our community is not to our local best interest.
Richard E. Mares
Santa Fe
Moving forward
It’s a rare pleasure to feel so inspired by a leader. Mayor Alan Webber is not a politician. He is a true representative of the people and a caretaker of the city he loves.
In a time of governmental cynicism, self-interest and cronyism, Webber has given Santa Fe hope for the present and a vision for the future. He has proven to be a leader during the coronavirus pandemic, has tackled the problems of homelessness with intelligence and courage, and is an advocate for direct family support. He has made us even more proud to be Santa Feans — confident in our leadership, excited for the future and respectful of our heritage. Let’s keep Santa Fe moving forward.
Benjamin Shield
Santa Fe
Smart conversion
I’ve been playing pickleball at Fort Marcy almost daily since mid-May. In those five months I have seen the tennis courts used for tennis a total of six to seven times. Meanwhile, about 30 to 40 players a day play pickleball.
The Fort Marcy courts are the only dedicated public pickleball courts in Santa Fe, while there are 18 public tennis courts available to tennis players. Pickleball is in no way a rich man’s sport; everyone is welcome to come play for the cost of a paddle ($25 and up). I’ve met teachers, plumbers, chimney sweeps, government workers, police, accountants, massage therapists and more who play regularly when work allows.
It is a sport that allows all kinds of people to have fun, exercise and enjoy safely socializing outdoors. Mayor Alan Webber and the council members who approved the conversion of an underutilized tennis court should be commended for their responsiveness, not criticized.
Jane Frederick
Santa Fe
