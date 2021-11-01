Building back better is not sufficient to address the climate crisis and biodiversity crisis. The recent event at what has come to be known as midtown Santa Fe showed public interest in preserving open space. Before the area was the city of Santa Fe, before the Spanish established La Villa Real de la Santa Fe de San Francisco de Assisi, even before the Tewa settled O’ghe P’oghe, the area was a thriving prairie dog town. Midtown plans should stress retrofitting existing buildings, while maintaining open space as parkland and habitat for indigenous wildlife.
Working with the school district, the city has the opportunity to establish a Prairie Dog Midtown to protect not just the prairie dogs who have managed to survive on the former College of Santa Fe campus, but also to maintain a wildlife corridor from Santa Fe High and the Higher Education Center to Franklin E. Miles Park.
Marc Bedner
Santa Fe
No leg to stand on
A recent New Mexican had an article regarding eight Los Alamos National Laboratory employees suing the lab for their termination because they refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 (“Eight LANL workers sue over vaccine mandate,” Oct. 28). They claim a vaccine mandate is unconstitutional. Earlier articles have covered the issue of vaccine and mask mandates. Similar articles and legal actions have been reported around the country.
The anti-vaxxers on this vaccine — both here and around the nation — have no leg to stand on, in my opinion. Even some of its judges and lawyers do not correctly understand the First Amendment freedoms of speech, religion, assembly and the press. These apply to individuals; by this I mean, if what one wishes to do only affects themselves, he or she is free to do anything they wish. However, if it affects others, they are not free to do so. In other words, choosing not to get the vaccine definitely puts others at risk if one gets the virus. Clearly the requirement to obtain the vaccine must be enforced.
Douglas Reilly
Los Alamos
A pleasure
The premier of Other Desert Cities by the New Mexico Actors Lab was a pleasure to experience! The Pulitzer-nominated play by Jon Robin Baltz was presented by an admirable cast. The Actors Lab is a sparkling jewel in our city — I encourage you to enjoy its plays.
David Rogers
Santa Fe
Plugging the hole
What is the biggest hole in Santa Fe’s cultural scene? Musical theater. What is our town’s best kept secret? The current run of Godspell at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club presented by Tri-M Millennial Music Makers Productions.
Tri-M was co-created by vocalists/music educators Marilyn Barnes and Kathlene Ritch to provide an opportunity for local talent between the ages of 20 and 40 to perform loved musicals at the highest possible level. So if you would like to spend an exuberant, highly kinetic evening in the midst of 14 young cast members singing gorgeously, please give the fourth production of this rising, new company a chance.
Sean Gardner
Santa Fe
Catch it!
The production of the musical Godspell is not to be missed. The Tri-M Millennial Music Makers have an amazing group of very talented actors, singers and dancers. A lot of the original character of Godspell shines though, even though they have been successful in bringing it up to date. The singing and choreography are so well done you can’t help but clap and sing along. Plan to experience joy and tears. Performances continue at the Santa Fe Women’s Club through Sunday, Nov. 7.
Lynda Burd
Velarde
Another fan
Welcome back live theater! I saw a wonderful production of Godspell last weekend by Tri-M Millennial Music Makers Productions at the Women’s Club. A joyous play, a talented young cast. Thoroughly fun and entertaining. So good to see live theater again. It runs one more weekend — Saturday, Sunday and Monday. As the saying goes: Run, don’t walk. You’ll have a great time.
George Bereschik
Santa Fe
