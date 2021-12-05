In the face of skyrocketing rents, seemingly endless development, increasing traffic congestion, and roads and neighborhoods unprepared to deal with it, particularly on the city’s south side, this would be an opportune time for the “powers that be” in Santa Fe to take a good look at its present and future. Not just that, but consider its presence in lore and reality as truly the City Different. I’ve lived in the Tiempos Lindos subdivision for eight years, near our 22-acre designated parkland or open space, between Agua Fría and Airport Road, adjacent to Meadows Road. It has been so designated, originally by the county, for over 20 years. It is under siege as we speak. Officials at Homewise (developers known for affordable housing) are requesting another (amended) zoning change to reflect an alteration to their original plan of 96 units or homes and a charter school. The density of that proposal was unimaginable to anyone living in the area.
Now, they are agitating for 161 units and a “five-acre community park” with no charter school in an effort to appease those of us who want the open space to remain as it is. The density of the new proposal is still untenable. This open space is cherished by the south side due to its proximity to schools and neighborhoods and because of the dearth of such pristine land in our area. It’s a unique ecosystem, as the several hawks who hunt the modest wilds of the space will attest to. It is fenced and its trails maintained. It boasts dramatic vistas and abundant spirit of place, so rare in an urban environment. It’s home to juniper, several varieties of cacti, snakeweed, purslane, saltbush and other high desert shrubs. A glimpse into Santa Fe’s future can be seen on either side of this issue. We urge everyone concerned to join the Zoom ENN zoning hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
John Macker
Santa Fe
A bum steer
Steer roping is included in rodeo in only 10 states, all in the West, and New Mexico is one of them. We need legislation to outlaw it.
Claire Vinet
Santa Fe
Color it annoying
There is a growing chorus of locals incensed about Capitol Flats. From any rise, Santa Fe is a beautiful and serene run of adobe-colored buildings among green trees. Now jutting above the midst of them is a jarring four-story wedge of alternating blocks of toxic avocado and dirty cream. Santa Fe survives, and thrives, on a balance of old charm and new function. This hasn’t helped.
A 30-plus year resident and member of this community, I understand the desperate need for affordable housing. Dedication to lower costs does not require bad choices. Cost-cutting at the expense of all beauty does not serve the folks who live there or our town’s financial future. As we move forward with developments, such as at Zia Road, I sincerely ask the city to not allow the overly casual oversight, apparent at the corner of Cordova and Pen roads, to continue. Given the money that must have been saved in the permitted project, perhaps the city could secure a simple repainting, embracing the building with a friendly golden color and to some degree healing our town.
Rob Turner
Santa Fe
Sharing the credit
Thank you for selecting my nominee Karen Radney Buller as one of this year's 10 Who Made a Difference. She is well-deserving, and the story was great ("Attuned to Native needs," Dec. 2). However, I want to make one correction. The article states that I founded the Santa Fe Indigenous Center in 2008. I cannot take that much credit. Founding the center was a team effort that grew out of an idea presented by Randy and Jackie Chitto, who already were laying the groundwork.
I used my nonprofit experience to help create a committee to flesh out the details and to establish the center as a legal nonprofit entity under the fiscal sponsorship of what was then the New Mexico Community Foundation. I served as the first chair of the center for eight years as our full board continued to develop it with the support of forward-thinking donors and the input of many community members. We are thrilled that the Santa Fe Indigenous Center has grown so much since those early days and is recognized as the vital organization it is today in service to our Santa Fe Indigenous community. I want to be sure to credit and to give thanks to all those those have given their ideas, time, talent and treasure to bring this dream to reality. Yaw^ko. Thank you.
Anne Wheelock Gonzales
Santa Fe
