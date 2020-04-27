COVID-19 is like a hurricane. It has stormed through, and with cases slowing we have reached the "eye." Doing a sudden mass reopening of businesses now means when the rest of the hurricane comes through, everything that has been accomplished so far will just be blown away, and it’s back to square one.
Yes, big-box stores with pharmacies and groceries are open, but local grocery stores and pharmacies are open, too. Supporting them is good if you don’t like big-box stores, but just remember you are in the "eye," and the rest of the hurricane will blast just as hard as the first part if the precautions put in place by the governor are ignored.
Tom Nichols
Santa Fe
A bad example
I was appalled by your coverage of Danielle Wilson’s workout with her personal trainer, Jeff Della Penna ("Working out in time of coronavirus," April 24). The full color picture clearly showed that they were not socially distancing. (Ironically Danielle could have been in the shade if she would have distanced.)
The newspaper should promote the best habits for the community, not offer up color photos of a personal trainer who gets up close and personal with eight different seniors in Santa Fe. These are the vulnerable in our population. They should be protected and safeguarded — not exposed to needless risks.
Skip Kissinger
Santa Fe
Three disasters
For most of a decade after 9/11, Americans have harked back to that disaster as the most tragic sort of event that could befall our country. That’s true in the sense that it was caused by horrendous evil intent.
Now we are facing a far more deadly disaster that has already caused roughly a dozen times as many deaths (48,000 versus 4,000). This time the deaths have been caused by a variety of factors: COVID-19, lack of testing, lack of equipment and lack of human decency.
This last factor derives mainly from Washington and from the Oval Office. There is only one greater disaster that I can imagine, and that would be to reelect the ignorant, pretentious, paranoid, narcissistic, self-aggrandizing occupant of that office.
Bruce Merchant, M.D., Ph.D.
Santa Fe
A modest proposal
Reflecting on last weekend’s New Mexican article: Protesters push states to reopen, I began to wonder if it wouldn't be better for those hordes of freedom-seeking right-wing Americans, who’ve been marching on so many of our nation’s statehouses, to change their direction to Washington, where they can create a huge presidential love-in? Does anyone in our fine country deserve it more than our president and his family? In Washington, President Donald Trump can join his protesters and bask in the glow of the thousands of happy hugs and breathy kisses the crowd of his fine people will undoubtedly bestow on him.
David Paulsen
Santa Fe
A good friend
Vietnam veterans, especially women veterans, lost a great friend with the death of Glenna Goodacre on April 13. Both of us were combat nurses in the war that was not officially called a war. Also we helped the founder of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, Diane Carlson Evans, get approval for and raise the money to place the incredible statue on the National Mall in Washington — the only statue on the mall honoring the military service of women.
Our hearts go out to her husband and children. In addition, our hearts go out to her loyal art manager and friend who was always by her side in all things art. Glenna, your healing work of art will forever comfort all who come to visit it. Thank you for being able to touch the hearts of so many veterans.
Jane Carson
and Dotty Beatty
Santa Fe
Do better
A description of proposed furloughs in this Sunday’s Santa Fe New Mexican alarms me ("City workers brace for pain of furloughs," April 26). It is being proposed that some city employees making $25,000 a year lose 40 percent of their wages. This is better than laying people off, but this cut creates a likely privation for hundreds of Santa Feans. This "rational" proposal is discriminatory.
The proposal reinforces the effects of prejudice in education, family support and race. It bludgeons a whole population at the same time. The savings could be greater if employees with higher incomes took 20 percent pay cuts. As it is, the proposal will save a mere $1.4 million from the total of $43 million that must be cut. I hope the mayor will find compassion and consult his sense of the world's realities to find a more equitable solution in this crisis. The city of Santa Fe can do better.
Basia Miller
Santa Fe
