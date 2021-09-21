Recall that the vote in Congress on Sept. 14, 2001, which gave President George W. Bush the power to make war on Afghanistan, was 420-1? One no. That means 420 members of Congress were wrong and one person was right. And the right person was a little-known Black member of Congress from Oakland, Calif., named Barbara Lee. Who?
In her 90-second speech on the floor of Congress opposing the war, Lee advised, “Military action will not prevent further acts of terrorism … some of us must urge the use of restraint … so this doesn’t spin out of control.”
For asserting this reasonable bit of wisdom, she was savaged by fellow colleagues and pilloried in the media, led by the New York Times and Washington Post, both cheerleaders for the war. Threats against her were so frightening she required round-the-clock bodyguards. With the end of this failed war, what can our benighted media say? Do they go to the person who was right in the first place? Not at all: Since they will not admit the war they championed was misbegotten, it appears they fail to acknowledge her existence. The only reason I discovered this is because of Amy Goodman’s Democracy Now or in print from the Brennan Center for Justice. Check it out. See for yourself.
Jerry Delaney
Santa Fe
Robbing the children
The ProPublica story on the cesspool of problems created by laws requiring welfare mothers to apply for child support (“Moms seeking federal aid met with paternity investigations,” Sept. 19) was good but frustrating because of how much it failed to say. The name of the federal law that created this mess, not mentioned in the article, is Title IV-D of the Social Security Act. For years, fathers-rights groups have talked about this law’s pernicious effects.
One effect, as mentioned in the story, is that more than $1.7 billion of child support collected from fathers in 2020 was not paid to the mother. Instead, state governments keep the money for themselves.
Another awful result of the law is that means states have incentive to keep raising child support payments because the higher child support goes, the more money for the state. The law creates a built-in incentive for states to keep raising child support guidelines. When you hear about fathers paying huge child support that has nothing to do with supporting children, blame Title IV-D, a backdoor method for state governments to enrich themselves by robbing children and calling it child support enforcement.
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Challenge false statements
Thank you for highlighting the women’s health crisis developing as a consequence of Texas adopting Senate Bill 8, which, in the words of the American Medical Women’s Association, is legalizing medical harassment (“As law changes, N.M. abortion clinics see more Texas women,” Sept. 19). Throughout the history of humanity, people have sought to control fertility. Laws attempting to stop them from doing so have resulted in harm to women, including resulting in unsafe abortion practices. I am grateful that New Mexico providers are available to Texas women without safe and legal options closer to home.
It is because of this that I was concerned to read in The New Mexican this statement that went without challenge — that “less stringent laws help make New Mexico “the Wild West when it comes to abortion.” This is blatantly untrue. New Mexico has robust laws to protect women’s safety, and when journalists print uninformed opinions, it perpetuates misinformation and falsehoods. All journalists must explicitly indicate when interviewees make statements that are contrary to the legal and medical facts. When not doing so, news outlets risk misinforming the public — and, in this case, risk needlessly increasing fear among women about a common and safe medical procedure.
Dr. Eileen Barrett, MPH
Albuquerque
