Snow-crystal then melt.
Snowed-iced morals plowed under,
the real fake news.
Janet Eigner
Santa Fe
Directly affected
This is what water planning looks like in the city of Santa Fe: On Dec. 11, the city of Santa Fe approved a $20 million pipeline (Councilors Renee Villarreal and JoAnne Vigil Coppler wisely voted against it) to pump treated sewage from the wastewater treatment plant on Airport Road to the Buckman Direct Diversion project and into the Rio Grande. That’s right: The water will be dumped into the Rio Grande for return flow credits, or paper water, “allowing” us to take more water from the Rio Grande.
This antiquated, colonial project was forced through with no public comment, no communication with the county or the community who will be directly affected by this; no thought about living within our means and no thought whatsoever for the riparian life of the Santa Fe River.
Bobbe Besold
Santa Fe
Plain and simple
C’mon! Nobody talks about the “complexion” of a map (“GOP seeks change in ‘complexion’ of N.M. congressional delegation,” Dec. 21). Talking about changing “the complexion of our congressional delegation” is a racist dog whistle, plain and simple.
P.J. Liebson
Santa Fe
How many is too many?
How heartbreaking that pet owners must relinquish their pets to the shelter for mostly economic reasons (“Shelter crowding means animals need assistance,” Our View, Dec. 17). And even more heartbreaking, perhaps, for those pets who don’t understand what has happened to them — why their lives have so drastically changed.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if everyone who could possibly do so took an extra dog or cat into their lives? If I were not in my 90s and did not already have two cats and one small dog that needed homes when I took them, I would certainly take one or two of those pets, and do my best to comfort them and make them feel wanted and at home.
And, landlords! Let me say that my husband and I were landlords for many years. Never did any animals give us trouble; can’t say the same about a couple of our tenants!
Geraldine Aron
Santa Fe
Program for pets
The taxpayers of our state, through their animal control efforts, spend millions of dollars killing unwanted pets. Unlike many problems that seem unsolvable, this expensive and horrible problem has a solution — low-cost spaying and neutering. Other states that have adopted similar programs to the one passed by the New Mexico Legislature in 2017 but vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez, have seen a huge reduction in euthanasia rates.
This year, if you are opposed to the killing of thousands of dogs and cats per year in our state, contact your legislators to express your support for a solution. The voices of newspaper editorials, animal shelters all over the state, law enforcement, animal lovers, veterinarians and animal care 501(c)(3)s all over the state, cannot be left unheard forever. Now is the time. This is the year. Call your representative and your senator. Visit nmlegis.gov to find contact information for your legislator.
Kathe Maclaren
Santa Fe
