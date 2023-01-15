Please drive south on Richards Avenue to the point where it meets Beckner Road. As you are crossing Governor Miles Road, look ahead to your left and right. If you can, stop at the intersection of Beckner Road and Richards Avenue. Look east and look west, and you’ll see how bulldozers have completely scraped the earth bare. Please look at this and ask yourself, “Is this how we want the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor to look in the future?” Once the bulldozers come in, this is irrevocable and the scenic corridor will look like the sides of Richards Avenue at Beckner Road. Yes, the developer’s representative will show you attractive mock-ups of “liveable communities.” The reality is there at Beckner and Richards.

We spoke with someone who has been deeply involved for decades in developing affordable housing in communities throughout the U.S. He said to achieve the goal of constructing affordable housing, the developer/builder would have to commit to a minimum of 38 percent of each development being affordable housing and there would be no buy-out clauses. So who is this housing really being built for? The developers and builders are happy. Residents are repeatedly saying, “No, don’t destroy our communities.” When are Santa Fe City Council members going to listen to constituents?

Delbert and Nicole Conn

Popular in the Community