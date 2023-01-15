Please drive south on Richards Avenue to the point where it meets Beckner Road. As you are crossing Governor Miles Road, look ahead to your left and right. If you can, stop at the intersection of Beckner Road and Richards Avenue. Look east and look west, and you’ll see how bulldozers have completely scraped the earth bare. Please look at this and ask yourself, “Is this how we want the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor to look in the future?” Once the bulldozers come in, this is irrevocable and the scenic corridor will look like the sides of Richards Avenue at Beckner Road. Yes, the developer’s representative will show you attractive mock-ups of “liveable communities.” The reality is there at Beckner and Richards.
We spoke with someone who has been deeply involved for decades in developing affordable housing in communities throughout the U.S. He said to achieve the goal of constructing affordable housing, the developer/builder would have to commit to a minimum of 38 percent of each development being affordable housing and there would be no buy-out clauses. So who is this housing really being built for? The developers and builders are happy. Residents are repeatedly saying, “No, don’t destroy our communities.” When are Santa Fe City Council members going to listen to constituents?
Delbert and Nicole Conn
Santa Fe
Don’t rush decision
Regarding the proposed Old Pecos Trail rezoning, my question is, “What’s the rush?” Of course, the owners are entitled to request a rezoning. They are not entitled to receive a rezoning. Rushing to judgment by the City Council forecloses other options — a conservation trust that keeps the land open, for example — that could turn out to be more “advantageous to the community.”
Unfortunately, once it’s done, it’s done, and there will be no opportunity for other options.
Michael Jacobs
Santa Fe
Open space is necessary
One vital group not recognized in all of the reasons to leave the heavily wooded acres on a welcoming edge of the city — the animals: four-legged, winged and hundreds of other species. Have you not heard how close to extinction so many species are? Our city is gifted with green space despite world overpopulation, fierce climate change and the rapidly disappearing wildlands that wildlife need to survive. We humans are not any more important or smarter than they, just different. We need them all. They enrich our lives.
Leave those lovely trees, shrubs and prairie grasses, protection for the coyotes, rabbits, hoot owls, felines to feel as secure to settle as the rest of us, to raise families if they wish, live surrounded with space and beauty.
Janet B. Eigner
Santa Fe
More isn’t better
Regarding the controversial rezoning issue at 2200 Old Pecos Trail: Councilor Signe Lindell did a disservice to all Santa Feans when she asked what “unspoiled” meant at last week’s city hearing on the property. To me, it appeared she implied that because there are developments along Old Pecos Trail, why should we not have others? She failed to mention that the three nearest developments, Sol y Lomas, The Plazas and Quail Run, all are hidden from the road, have an abundance of trees buffering them and essentially help create a green belt along the scenic corridor. This proposed development would instead remove the many establish trees, destroy habitat and lay bare the land without any creative design in “working with what we have.” So, Councilor Lindell, more is not always better.
Mark Baker
Santa Fe
Celebrate at the heart
I lost track of the debates and progress over the Plaza obelisk replacement plans; I’m guessing there still are none. It has occurred to me there is a solution — all peoples share need and appreciation for water, so let us make a fountain obelisk, with a playful surrounding dancing water arches park for all of us kids to play in, with surprise water snakes spouting from one spot to another. Let us create a joyous celebration of precious water at the heart of Santa Fe.