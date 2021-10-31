I’m appalled that the New Mexico Environment Department has approved the permit to build the extra shaft at the nuclear waste dump called the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. This shaft is clearly being built to allow WIPP to take more waste than legally allowed. The Department of Energy's claim that it is for a different purpose makes no sense and is verifiably inaccurate. New Mexicans should know that the Department of Energy asked the environment department hearing officer to gag participants opposing the new shaft from mentioning the words “WIPP expansion” in making their case against digging this shaft. Our First Amendment right to speak truth to power is being stripped away so that bureaucrats can control outcomes. As long as the state environment department refuses to protect us, as it should, and instead protects the federal government in violating state and federal laws, we are at risk from every decision it makes.
Cynthia Weehler
Santa Fe
Still a menace
A creeping menace remains in our midst. It is bloated with toxins and belches constant bile. We know this monster. We've witnessed countless times a torrent of damage that it leaves behind. Enough is never enough for this offender, and so it looks to corrode from within — yet once again. The orange ogre frets frantically in the wings, fueled by delusion and stoked by fear. Terrified by no longer being the center of attention; attention that gives oxygen to this beast and his desperate, dark derangement. Be afraid, be alert. Resist. What should never have first happened must never happen again. The fabric of our Democratic Republic rests in the balance. Leave forever in humiliated exile the disgraced man-child, wanna-be autocrat. Squash the beast or be eaten by its salivating mouth. Ignore him and let him rest in his own pile of putrid, narcissistic dung. Facts and logic will not sway his base. Don't bother. Rather, mobilize future voting turnout to help make sure that we don't end democracy in America. This glorious experiment in governance can not survive a second term with an ill-informed, incompetent and vile nincompoop.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Confused about COVID
At the beginning of the article ("State enacts crisis standards of care", Oct. 19) Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary for the Department of Health, stated that at the "core of this crisis is the lack of nurses." He cited "other factors at play, including a large number of patients flooding hospitals with non-COVID-related illnesses." Towards the end of the article, Jennifer Vosburgh, associate chief nursing officer at University of New Mexico Hospital says that the current COVID-19 cases are not as high as they were last winter. But then she says, "We need to get control of our COVID cases immediately." We also hear again from the Department of Health that "... the volume of COVID patients — almost all of whom are unvaccinated — have exacerbated staffing and resource shortages..." which directly contradicts Dr. Scrase's statement that non-COVID-related cases are flooding hospitals. It's all very confusing.
Sita Castillo
Santa Fe
Freedom's end
Politics in Texas
I feel the power
of those who lay siege
to Democracy's foundations
who, by deceit and dishonorable intention
seek to litter the path to freedom
with the detritus of their depravity.
Yet, no potent voice descends
from leadership
to reveal such demolition
as it sweeps across the nation.
It is your nation and mine,
and everyone's; it is our way of life
they seek to dismantle, to deconstruct.
Their reprehensible pursuit leads
to an end even they cannot conceive:
Unfreedom.
Edward M. Jones
Santa Fe
A bad experience
What a horrible experience flying from Santa Fe was earlier this month. I spent 18 hours in various airports when I should have been at my destination in six hours —18 hours, yes you read this correctly. This trip was scheduled at 7:15 a.m. from Santa Fe to Cincinnati, Ohio. I was trying to get to a funeral for someone I love who lost his twin brother. I arrived at the airport at 6:10 a.m. and the line to get through security was outside the Hertz rental counter. Instead of getting in line, I sat on my bench and waited for the line to get shorter. At the same time, the staff at the airport allowed approximately 10 people to "cut the line" to get boarded on the Denver United flight. The staff at the airport was not robust enough to get those remaining through security. I finally made it, and they closed the flight with three people left to board. They simply closed the flight. I was not running to the gate; I did not arrive at the airport late. They put me on standby to Dallas but would not give me a ticket for the Dallas to Cincinnati flight. Turns out that flight was oversold so I ended up in Austin, Texas. I finally arrived in Cincinnati at 1 a.m. Three people left to board. Three of us? To say I am disappointed is supremely underscored.
LeAnna Hyer
Española
