I am pretty neutral on the issue of wild horses on Western public lands, but the government’s and cattlemen’s position that wild horses are causing rangeland degradation is ludicrous (“Ponying up for wild horses,” Oct. 24).
By the Bureau of Land Management’s estimate, there are roughly 80,000 to 90,000 feral horses on public lands. By contrast, there are over 2 million privately owned sheep and cattle among 18,000 grazing permit holders on Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands.
It is pretty obvious which group of animals causes the most rangeland destruction.
Steve Rice
Santa Fe
Our best and brightest
As a homeowner in City Council District 4, I was pleased to see three good candidates file for election to the Santa Fe City Council. After a few months of hearing all three candidates, it is apparent that only one can be trusted in a position of public service — Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, a health professional born and raised in Santa Fe who returned home to raise a family and pursue a career.
It was not that long ago when Santa Fe’s best and brightest students were leaving New Mexico. Cassutt-Sanchez tells us that time is past and that a new generation is ready to take a leadership role in government.
Cassutt-Sanchez is smart, passionate about Santa Fe and willing to listen to new ideas — one of the reasons she was endorsed by The New Mexican (“City Council: Garcia and Cassutt-Sanchez,” Our View, Oct. 20). I am giving Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez my vote and ask my District 4 neighbors to do the same.
Trudy Eiron
Santa Fe
Judge serves the public
I’ve known Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil for many years, both as a judge and a Santa Fe County commissioner. The citizens of Santa Fe couldn’t ask for a better representative or public servant.
Ramon Romero
Santa Fe
Candidate says vote
I am writing to encourage everyone who is eligible to vote in Tuesday’s elections to get out and vote. Encourage your neighbors, family and friends to vote. Help people who may be facing challenges to get to the polls to vote early (through Saturday) or to cast an Election Day ballot. The people running for office who share your views and share your concerns need your support.
To run for public office in a city as small and close-knit as Santa Fe is to be in daily contact and face to face, with the people whose lives your decisions could affect for years or even generations. Some have expressed to me disdain for anyone who would run for office, but they are few compared to the many who have expressed support for any who would take up the public’s interest.
For ourselves, our families, our friends and for our city, get out there and cast a ballot, for any candidate. That is the way to bring about positive change in Santa Fe.
Alysia Lori Abbott
candidate, City Council, District 2
Santa Fe
Show your support
Please vote for Virginia Vigil for Municipal Court judge. She is running unopposed and has done a great job.
I am the treasurer of her campaign because she is fair, compassionate, hard-working and efficient. She implemented alternative sentencing for repeat offenders and the Homeless Court population, lowered the recidivism rate through DWI Court and Drug Court, completed the single most successful safe surrender week, and ran a pilot project for night court. Show her that you appreciate her service to the community by your support.
David Gold
Santa Fe
Thoughtful approaches
I am wishing Bizia Greene’s column (“How to engage someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Etiquette Rules!, Oct. 27) had been available when my siblings and I cared for our mom. She began her increasingly difficult decadelong mental, emotional and physical descent in the late 1980s.
Greene’s Oct. 27 column began with a case history and personal experience observations that helped humanize these challenging maladies. There followed a series of suggestions that offered thoughtful approaches, answering questions regarding dementia or Alzheimer’s. And Greene provided some additional resources, including a local support group’s contact information and reading recommendations.
I shared this article with my wife and other family members, and I’d like to extend my family’s thanks to the author and the Santa Fe New Mexican for this informative column.
Brian Goldbeck
Santa Fe
Building community
As a teacher, licensed administrator and director of Mentoring Kids Works NM, a 501(c)3 mentoring and tutoring program for elementary children reading below grade level, I am supporting Steve Carrillo for school board, and you should, too. Carrillo works tirelessly to support the children of our city.
While Carrillo knows that rigorous and inclusive education in the classroom is essential for every student to succeed, he is also a cheerleader of the many high-quality before- and after- school academic support programs in the district provided by nonprofit organizations in our city. Like Mentoring Kids Works NM, some programs raise the funds needed to provide programming in the schools. Steve appreciates the hard work that goes into gathering support for such programs and is very vocal about the importance of community involvement.
The result is a huge volunteer base, the presence of high-quality before- and after-school programs and great visibility for the talented members of our community in the schools.
Carrillo sees beyond the traditional aspects of providing for our city’s children, and this is an important trait for a school board member. Aside from his unique business and board experience, Steve’s interest in including our community in the schools is an important reason why we should all vote for him for school board.
Louise Yakey, M.S., MPA, Ed.S.
director, Mentoring Kids Works NM
Santa Fe
