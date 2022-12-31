In Australia, where I lived for a year, there was no tipping. Instead, they imposed an automatic VAT: value-added tax to services. It was a standard amount for hairdressers, wait and restaurant staff, etc. It eliminated the uncomfortable situation that patrons face in deciding what tip to leave. I dislike those electronic devices when checking out with a debit card that ask if I want to leave a tip.

About homelessness: This is such a rich city, and to leave so many in the cold is heartbreaking. When I was in Baja California Sur, there were three-sided structures on the beach where campers could put their tent with enough room for a cook stove. The people had privacy and were out of the bad weather. What about the panhandlers? They are on every corner it seems, sitting in the cold. Do they need cash help to pay expenses where they live? Could the city services help them to get off the street? What is their story? Where I lived in Oregon, a decrepit, rag-wearing old lady panhandled and then gathered up her tin pot and hopped into her Lexus. I’m cautious about giving out money. What are the panhandlers going to do with the money people give them?

This town needs to stop arguing about the issue and do something. Where is our compassion?

