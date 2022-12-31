In Australia, where I lived for a year, there was no tipping. Instead, they imposed an automatic VAT: value-added tax to services. It was a standard amount for hairdressers, wait and restaurant staff, etc. It eliminated the uncomfortable situation that patrons face in deciding what tip to leave. I dislike those electronic devices when checking out with a debit card that ask if I want to leave a tip.
About homelessness: This is such a rich city, and to leave so many in the cold is heartbreaking. When I was in Baja California Sur, there were three-sided structures on the beach where campers could put their tent with enough room for a cook stove. The people had privacy and were out of the bad weather. What about the panhandlers? They are on every corner it seems, sitting in the cold. Do they need cash help to pay expenses where they live? Could the city services help them to get off the street? What is their story? Where I lived in Oregon, a decrepit, rag-wearing old lady panhandled and then gathered up her tin pot and hopped into her Lexus. I’m cautious about giving out money. What are the panhandlers going to do with the money people give them?
This town needs to stop arguing about the issue and do something. Where is our compassion?
P. Fordney
Santa Fe
Shrinking slice
I recently realized that the slices of bread in the brand that I buy had one large size and then one smaller size throughout the loaf. I checked with two other people who I know buy the same brand, and they checked their loaves and found the same thing. The bag is the same size and the loaf is the same size, but the size of the slices gives the illusion you are getting the same amount of slices in the loaf. I wonder if other companies who prepare bread for sale do the same thing.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Windfall warning
I keeping reading articles about increased state spending based upon the current “windfall” revenue. Legislators, teachers and the other civil servants are hoping for permanent pay increases. When fate gives extra, unexpected revenue to the Legislature, however, the members act like drunken sailors on liberty. They simply must quickly spend it all. Can we not see this money for what it is — a unique occurrence, unlikely to repeat itself in the foreseeable future? I say spend this onetime money, but only on onetime projects: Pave roads that need it; rebuild older schools; expand wideband access to rural areas; and even give onetime bonuses to deserving employees. But, for the sake of heaven, don’t choose items like salaries that will require additional and continued spending in the next and future budget cycles, because the new revenue is not a continuing source.
In conclusion, why do I feel that even writing this letter is akin to spitting into the wind?
Lawrence Barty
Santa Fe
Lying liars
In following the revelation of New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos’ blatant lies about his past, I am shocked. In any job in the United States, other than elected officials, it seems, one is subject to background checks, psychiatric evaluations and credit checks. Why on earth are they exempt and why on earth would anyone vote for bald-face liars? Reality check to GOP voters: They are lying to you. Don’t you care?
Katie Plunkett-Gooch
Santa Fe
A holiday emergency
Many thanks to the emergency workers who were on duty on Christmas. But I wish to point out that we could find no pharmacy open during the holiday; we had to travel to Rio Rancho to fill an unexpected but necessary prescription. I wish the pharmacy community had planned to have one store remain open to serve.
Michael Gold
Santa Fe
No solution
Linda Chavez’s letter (“No sleeping bags,” Dec. 26) opposing sleeping bags for the homeless was mean-spirited. To support her views, she even cites what many view as a racist book written by Michael Shellenberger, with whose dubious conclusions “every expert on the homeless disagrees.” To Chavez, homelessness appears to be the consequence of a person’s moral failure and can never result from poverty, disemployment, post-traumatic stress disorder, poor education, disability or sexual abuse — which are often accompanied by devastating untreated mental or physical illnesses. There is much discussion and disagreement among the clergy, sociologists and public health professionals about how to help people who lack shelter. However, no honorable person could in good conscience argue that leaving them to die through exposure to the cold is the solution.