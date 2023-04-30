It is unjust that 1,100 acres of land on the north side of Santa Fe could be absorbed exclusively to become part of the Traditional Village of Agua Fría. We have a housing crisis in Santa Fe. I am a social worker constantly supporting families in the housing crisis. I myself am native to Santa Fe and have not been able to afford my own home. The 1,100 acres of land should not be used to exclude housing projects that can be more affordable for hard-working families who serve this community in such a profound way.

Saide Hernandez

Santa Fe

Recommended for you