It is unjust that 1,100 acres of land on the north side of Santa Fe could be absorbed exclusively to become part of the Traditional Village of Agua Fría. We have a housing crisis in Santa Fe. I am a social worker constantly supporting families in the housing crisis. I myself am native to Santa Fe and have not been able to afford my own home. The 1,100 acres of land should not be used to exclude housing projects that can be more affordable for hard-working families who serve this community in such a profound way.
Saide Hernandez
Santa Fe
For future generations
The community of Area 1B under threat of annexation is mostly comprised of neighborhoods along private roads, mostly un-paved, where residents have installed their own infrastructure, such as wells and septic. When the roads need repair or grading, we go knocking on doors to get contributions. The city has never, as far as I know, offered to provide these services to us as part of any annexation.
I'd say, if city leaders can show they are serious about offering better services to the community, first begin with upgrading West Alameda Road to accommodate the huge increase in traffic coming with populating the hundreds of new apartments off South Meadows Road — then see if you can actually open West Alameda to public traffic. Do that before permitting any developer to bulldoze some of the last remaining beautiful corridors of native landscape. You owe it to the future generations of Santa Fe.
Aaron Miller
Santa Fe
Failure to thrive
The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department was created by former New Mexico first lady Alice King. It was her vision the state would focus on the relevance of families in society. During final passage in the House of Representatives, a legislator wrote a personal check for $10,000 earmarked for the effort. What CYFD has morphed into is a culture of incompetence to the degree that children's lives are in immediate danger. One could call it child abuse. King's good idea has gone bad.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Power to Congress
According to Sen. Tim Kaine and 41 co-sponsors, President Joe Biden has a “longstanding commitment to replacing outdated authorizations for the use of military force” and supports passage of bills to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 and the same for 1991. I would like to thank Biden for his support and ask that New Mexicans contact their U.S. representatives, Melanie Stansbury, Gabe Vasquez and Teresa Leger Fernández to co-sponsor House Resolution 932, which currently has no New Mexican co-sponsors. If passed, this legislation would return war-making powers to Congress.
Ginny Schneider
Santa Fe
Making a crisis worse
We need to pay attention to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s extremist debt default crisis. His solution would make it worse, crippling the economy. The lives of American citizens will be crippled by the House Limit, Save, Grow Act. This Republican bill guarantees huge cuts to veterans’ health care, education, Meals on Wheels and removal of health care from millions of Americans. It needs to be called the Cut, Purge, and Die Act.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
Tragic case
The article (“Mishandled Baldwin case could help sink DA in '24," Ringside Seat, April 24) misses tragic, salient points — 18 months of inept police investigation, an incompetent district attorney and flabby “special prosecutors.” And an innocent woman is dead as a direct result of the negligence and carelessness of Alec Baldwin.
The column author says, “It’s a reach to believe an actor heading into a scene would have stopped to inspect the revolver.” What sheer nonsense! The first responsibility on picking up a gun or being handed one is personally to open the action and verify the gun is not loaded. This is both common sense and a universally recognized mandatory responsibility.
What is indeed a “reach” is that the revolver ostensibly “went off by itself?” I’d like to see that explained.