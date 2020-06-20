Rededicate, don’t remove
A democratic government should not be removing important public property in the middle of the night without due process. The obelisks are 19th-century monuments and part of the history of Santa Fe, one of the oldest towns in the United States.
Rather than remove the obelisks, let’s rededicate them to Native Americans. The obelisk on the Plaza can be rededicated to the Pueblo people and their valiant fight to maintain their land and their autonomy. The obelisk at the Federal Courthouse can be rededicated to the Diné people in commemoration of their suffering on the brutal Long Walk and inhumane incarceration at Bosque Redondo. The statue of Don Diego de Vargas should be facing a similarly sized statue of Po’Pay. Each was a brave leader who played an important role in the history of Santa Fe.
Beverley Spears
Santa Fe
Rename?
Hmm. In light of current events, perhaps the Santa Fe City Council should consider renaming Sheridan (The only good Indian is a dead Indian) Avenue.
F. Richard Sanchez
Santa Fe
Another option
“To the heroes of the federal army who fell at the battle of Valverde, fought with the rebels February 21, 1862.
To the heroes who have fallen in the various battles with savage Indians in the territory of New Mexico;
To the heroes of the federal army who fell at the battles of Canon del Apache and Pigeon’s Ranch (La Glorieta) Fought with the Rebels March 28, 1863 and to those who fell at the battle fought with the rebels at Peralta April 15, 1862.”
These words from the obelisk on the Plaza seem to honor the federal army. Move it to the grounds of the federal building, and put the Kit Carson obelisk in storage.
David Martinez
Santa Fe
Keep them standing
The article (“Activists protesting controversial statues turn focus to Santa Fe Plaza obelisk,” June 17) puts an exclamation point to the absurdity of trying to tear down public monuments that are not Confederate. Columbus has been pulled down. Kit Carson was defaced in Santa Fe. This “pull down” effort is an attempt to erase facts that some interest group or culture finds offensive. Well, folks, history is offensive! People have conquered other people for millennia. They have taken control of lands not their own. Slavery began in Africa and China way before the Portuguese became the first importers of black people to the New World. Do we now pull down the bronze statue of a Choctaw Warrior at Bacone College near Muskogee, Okla.? Or dynamite the mountain statue of Crazy Horse in the Black Hills in South Dakota? Both American Indians killed white settlers, including women and children. Of course not. Let historical statues remain standing!
Thomas J. King Jr.
Santa Fe
Another hateful shrine
Recent riotous removal of monuments to hate and death is the call to arms. All the while, the truly offensive shrine to hate and killing goes unopposed, even here in Santa Fe. A murder/suicide happened 11 months ago outside our place of work. The victim was a beautiful Tejana singer, Ernestine Romero, who was taken from this Earth in a violent murder. What started as a monument to the lovely life lost has become a monument to a killer. While I have compassion for the family, this is not the place to remember him. Having two family members brutally murdered, I am offended at this site every day. Did I mention this shrine is constructed on state land and left for all the visitors of Santa Fe to view? If you want to be offended with something, you do not have to look far. The time has come for this shrine to hate and killing to come down, too.
Jerri Pohl
Moriarty
Such enlightenment
In response to the defacing of the local monuments: Well done, social justice warriors! You have boldly condemned people from the past for living according to the mores and philosophies of their eras and failing to see the world through your enlightened, 21st-century eyes. So intelligent!
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
A destruction too far
The Plaza monument was erected shortly after the Civil War, principally dedicated to those soldiers who had lost their lives in the fight for the preservation of the United States and against slavery. In some sense, destroying this monument honoring Union soldiers is akin to raising the Stars and Bars in the center of the city.
A single face of the monument commemorates the soldiers who fell in fighting the “savage” Indians. Although most will not remember the discussion about this monument when the Plaza was renovated in the 1970s or 1980s, some historians noted at that time the word “savage” was used to ensure there was no confusion between the “peaceful” Indians of the pueblos and the non-Pueblo tribes that would pillage those peaceful Indians and carry off and enslave their people. Indeed, the person who chiseled out the offending word made it appear that the monument was commemorating the fight against Indians, rather than the fight against only those Indians who were pillaging the countryside.
I do not know whether the explanation of the word “savage” is correct, but it is clear that the fate of the monument deserves better than a midnight raid to destroy it. Could we not, if that single face of the monument is now so offensive, simply erect some other inscription that covers the offending face?
I note, too, that the entire Plaza, including the monument, is federally protected as a National Historic Landmark. I presume officials did not consider they might be breaching federal law.
Fletcher Catron
Santa Fe
Wrong move
Democracy dies in darkness. Certainly this applies to Mayor Alan Webber‘s decision to remove statuary under the cover of dark. This denies parties of interest the opportunity to have a dialogue on how to change and how to recognize history and yet move forward. Certainly, the obelisk could be added to or altered to reflect not only its history but the fact that we have moved forward as a society. To hide it and other statuary is a denial that does not serve history or as a reminder that responsible change belongs to everyone.
Ray Mann
Santa Fe
Create new
Why not invite the many artists in Santa Fe to participate in a contest: Create a new monument that might stand alongside the old concrete obelisk (with vital commentary on its outdated verbiage) that celebrates today’s Santa Fe and its unique fusion of culture and history that continues to evolve in reinterpretation and reconciliation. Make it a new kind of monument that could be built and restructured — or removed — as ideas and history move forward.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Next, the Ten Commandments
I am delighted to learn the Don Diego de Vargas statue is gone from Cathedral Park and that there is a plan to remove the very phallic obelisk from the Plaza. Please consider removing another monument to colonization and indigenous oppression: The Ten Commandments monument in front of Fire Station No. 3 on Cerrillos Road. Such action would demonstrate the city’s commitment to secular, nonreligious, rule of law. I brought this to the mayor’s attention two years ago and I was told the city should be “tolerant.” It is clear the mayor now agrees there are public symbols that should not be tolerated and we shouldn’t need constant public demonstrations to get action on this. In the name respect for indigenous rights and separation of church and state, please put this monument where it belongs, in a museum or a church.
Scott Shuker
Santa Fe
Failed attempt
Our governor and mayor shot from the hip yesterday and attempted to remove the Plaza obelisk in the dead of night. The attempt failed and probably created a lot more ill will among Santa Fe citizens than if they would have approached the statue controversy in a more logical and reasonable manner. Most of the controversy regarding the obelisk is not the monument itself but the almost 150-year-old wording on one side of the base. I think most folks would agree with me in declaring that wording has got to be removed.
There are four sides to the obelisk base. Why not maintain the obelisk monument as is and artistically redesign new plaque mountings to attach to each of the sides. Three of the plaques could depict the heritage and history of each of the three major cultures that evolved into today’s Santa Fe. The fourth side could be designed to represent modern Santa Fe. An artist from each culture could be selected to design and build their culture’s specific plaque. A competition could be held to select the design for the fourth side. I am sure with the right publicity, the whole thing could be financed with donations. I believe this would be a great way to modify the most visible monument in all of Santa Fe and bring everyone together on this issue.
David Dennison
Santa Fe
Let it stay
I’d like to see the obelisk stay because I think it’s a Civil War object, and the unknown person in the past helped out by scratching out the word “savage,” and good on them for doing so. But it’s a Civil War monument, to my knowledge. I’ll be sad to see it go. As for statues of de Vargas and particularly Oñate, good riddance.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
Beyond monuments
As we continue the discussion about our country’s injustices to various groups of our citizens, I keep getting the feeling that it is always “the same song, different verse.” It seems to me we are just going around in circles and never really making the deep systemic changes that need to be made. There is always some group being discriminated against, some group getting the short end of the stick; and some group benefiting. As times change, different groups change positions, but the realities of dominance and oppression remain.
As we organize our community conversations, our own “truth and reconciliation” discussions, would it be possible to have at least one session that considers the systemic issue of discriminatory and therefore, preferential treatment of/by one group or another?
This is about more than mere “tolerance” — it is about valuing each group and each person in our community and all contributions. It is about recognizing our own human pattern of developing a “pecking order” system to organize our society and making the conscious decision to change the way we organize ourselves and our society. Each and every one of us has suffered discrimination and/or at least some micro-oppression. Each and every one of us has at one time or another dominated another human being (not to mention other living things!). This does not need to be about blaming or shaming. It could be about recognizing our own behaviors and seeking to pattern ourselves after our better angels.
I think so much of the opposition to putting up and taking down monuments, and to laws mandating behaviors or granting specific variances or benefits, comes from fear that in the reshuffling of the pecking order, “my” group will lose prominence or benefits. And it really shouldn’t be about that; it should be about doing as much as we possibly can to not have a pecking order at all. Until we reach that point, there will continue to be injustices — and valid protests — interfering with building a better life for all of us.
Mary Ellen Gonzales
Santa Fe
A cultural genocide?
This afternoon, I watched as Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas was hoisted into the abyss. The statue was removed from its place of honor in Santa Fe. Having been raised in this city, my eyes wept as I saw hundreds of years of history yanked from the ground. De Vargas was responsible for reconquest of the territory in 1692 and was the Spanish governor of the New Spain territory of Santa Fe. But more than 300 years later, Mayor Alan Webber plans to destroy more of Santa Fe. With the support of city councilors, Santa Fe will soon become void of its Hispanic culture as all of our monuments are removed and our history erased.
Hayden Cummings
Cerrillos
Watershed moment
Just like the virus, this controversy over historic monuments seems to have blown out of a clear blue day, although this has been brewing for decades. Suddenly the choices before us seem urgent. While it is true that removing a monument cannot erase history, it is worthwhile recognizing that the symbolism inherent in monuments only reflects the biases of the people who make them while frequently ignoring truth. The current moment is a watershed moment for us as a community to start to reconcile ourselves with our past. We have a wonderful opportunity before us to express ourselves in our time, in our own way and reflect our shared vision as an inclusive community with malice toward none.
To this end, I wish to proffer the idea of keeping the obelisk in place as a reminder or our past, but place it in context by building a truth and reconciliation monument around it. The design must be supported by all parts of our community, and to this end, a group comprised of community members be formed to look at this idea and reach a consensus going forward. My initial thought is a structure of three arches made in a Pueblo or Chaco style surrounding the obelisk but not obscuring it, but only serving as an access to it. And standing either outside or inside of the structure, three bronzes or stone sculptures representing our three communities in Northern New Mexico.
It’s our time; we can create something beautiful to express our shared values of peace and respect, bearing in mind our future generations.
Will Schmitt
Santa Fe
Slow down
Whoa! While I am certainly in favor of having monuments that promote our community rather than divide, this current rush to tear down what has been in place for many, many years has me worried. Here is why. First, what is proposed for replacing monuments like the one on the Plaza? I have seen no proposals or even discussion about this. If these statues and such are going to be torn down, will we just have an empty space? This tees up an issue I have been concerned with since all the talk about changing the parking on San Francisco Street has come up. Again, what is missing in my view is a City Council thoughtful discussion reaffirming or changing the culture of Santa Fe and the area most have come to love. I learned over many years that culture, be it either for a community or a business, can be a very tricky thing to mess with. Without considerable thought, changing a culture, particularly of a community like Santa Fe, can be devastating. The frog in boiling water proverb comes to mind. Please, council, be careful and thoughtful.
James Murphy
Santa Fe
Learn from the past
Acts of destruction and vandalism make you no better than those whom you are protesting.
Destruction and vandalizing property, taking statues down and omitting things from centuries-old traditions does not alter the fact these events happened. Like it or not, it is all a part of how we got where we are today. You cannot change history, but you can be smart. Learn from the past. Go forward and do better for the future.
J.E. Arellano
Santa Fe
Hands off
Our monuments and statues are just as instructive about our state’s history and heritage as are books. By removing them, you may just as well burn those books. We and future generations need to know our history, the good and the bad, else they cannot learn from it. Most prominent people were a mixture of good and bad, but they made our history. We need to know what they did, what they didn’t do and what they should have done. A vocal few should not cause our history to be hidden. Removal of history violates the free speech of our ancestors. We should be proud of our unique diversity of cultures that generally live in harmony with mutual respect. Instead of erasing history, build new monuments and statues of others who deserve to be remembered. Once you start down the road of removal, there is no end to it. Hands off, I say.
Robert McKinley
Lamy
A city divided
I want to address the removal of the Don Diego de Vargas statue from the Cathedral park.
I also want to say if this is the beginning, then Fiesta de Santa Fe should be terminated forever.
Also the burning of Zozobra. Many people might find him offensive as someone negative to believe in.
We should also get rid of Indian Market and Spanish Market, for some of the art may be offensive.
If statues are the beginning, then go all the way, and that way history can be forgotten. If people think history is violent and negative, that is exactly what is happening now.
This will not end well.
If Mayor Alan Webber thinks this will be the beginning of something better, he is so wrong.
It will get worse before it will get better.
Mayor Webber, I hope you are ready for a city separated. That is what you started.
Gabriel Montoya
Santa Fe
