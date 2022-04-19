I was very disappointed to read on the front page of the Santa Fe New Mexican about a report from the “Committee to Unleash Prosperity” regarding New Mexico’s response to COVID-19 ("Economic group says N.M. has poor virus results," April 18). I got no further than seeing the name Stephen Moore, Trump’s roundly rejected nominee for governor of the Federal Reserve. Really? Moore and Larry Kudlow were Trump economic “advisers” promoting libertarian supply-side theories in the most corrupt administration in our nation’s modern history. I understand the report was not peer-reviewed, and I have my doubts about Moore and the “committee” knowing anything about New Mexico.
Richard Whittington
Santa Fe
Propaganda mill
What a bunch of hooey. That favorite phrase of your editorial writer pretty much describes the nonsensical article (“Economic group says N.M. has poor virus results,” April 18).
It is entirely a piece of propaganda from an ultraright-wing propaganda mill. The New Mexican editor who put this junk on page one above the fold must have come to work while sleep walking.
Bob Siegel
Santa Fe
Show the evidence
The only logical reason for the U.S. Forest Service to refuse an environmental impact study for its plans for the Santa Fe National Forest? A study would show how damaging it would be for the environment. If they are so sure it wouldn't be harmful, they should have a study to prove their opinion is correct. Why should this government agency be above the law?
Fred King
Santa Fe
Saving the forests
The U.S. Forest Service continues to push its destructive “prescribed" burns, which are killing wildlife, forest soils, plants, remaining trees — turning these burned areas into high deserts. Wildlife, birds and other life are finding it increasingly difficult to live in what was their forest home. Concerned people have seen these forests after a "prescribed burn” — a hotter, denuded forest floor, with little or no life — trees unhealthy, too far apart, dried out. That's perfect fodder for more fires, as climate change rapidly increases in New Mexico.
It is imperative that the Forest Service close forests during droughts with little/no precipitation. It would be a sensible ecological approach, as would closing these forests to cattle grazing. Therefore, we must demand the Forest Service stop its antiquated "management" policy, exacerbating climate change and forest declines. We must act now before our remaining forests die. To take action: santafeforestcoalition.org.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Kids more than test scores
I respectfully disagree with your editorial ("It's all about the kids? Not when it comes to school time," Our View, April 13). As a parent, employee and volunteer in Santa Fe Public School, I can assure you that my vote for a traditional school calendar was, in fact, all about the kids. It was not, however, about scores on a standardized test. We already know that we are in a mental health crisis in this country, especially our youth (From NPR: tinyurl.com/36b7fw3u). We need to look beyond standardized testing as a way to evaluate how they’re doing. There is so much more to it than numbers on a computer screen.
So yes, my vote was all about the children. And I’d vote the same way again.
Maya Del Margo
president, Parent Teacher Student Association
Nava Elementary
Santa Fe
Investigate it
We are pleased that the harassment complaint filed by lobbyist Marianna Anaya against state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto with the New Mexico Legislative Council Service is resulting in an investigation. If the investigation supports the truth of the allegations, Senate leaders should refer them to an interim ethics subcommittee for review by a special counsel and preparation of findings and recommendations to Senate leaders.
If the subcommittee finds probable cause that Ivey-Soto engaged in the conduct described in Anaya's complaint, the interim ethics subcommittee should hold a prompt public hearing and then make a recommendation to the Senate. The Senate must then exercise its power under its anti-harassment policy to reprimand, censure or expel the senator to send a message that violation of the policy will not be tolerated.
Sandra Dransfield
president, on behalf of
Indivisible SOS Santa Fe