Regarding the plan to develop 9.6 acres along the historic and scenic Old Pecos Trail entrance to Santa Fe: The density for the area is R-1. Yet R-3 is proposed to permit 25 houses. Current city code allows second dwellings on all individual residential properties, effectively raising future density to R-6. Additionally, while the city aspires to a dark-skies designation, such a development with turn lanes and sidewalks requires lighting, and most houses will have exterior lighting as well. My question is this: How can approval of a such a dense project maintain the city’s goal of dark skies, which are necessary for the existing wildlife corridor? I say no to this project.
Nina Dougherty
Santa Fe
Reckless oversight
The recklessness of the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to start two “controlled burns” during red-flag wind warnings, both of which have now become dangerous fires that threaten communities and our precious wilderness areas, is stunning. “Controlled burn” is an oxymoron, and “burning the forest to save the forest and our communities” is doublespeak.
The best and latest science about wildfire prevention and mitigation does not support these kinds of actions, and we are now seeing examples of the impacts of these outdated, regressive policies in the Hermits Peak Fire and the Overflow Fire. This is precisely why projects like the Santa Fe Mountain Resiliency Project must be stopped. Our communities, forests and our entire ecosystem are at risk from these misguided practices. We need to save our forests to mitigate the effects of climate change and drought. What will it take to stop this madness?
Nancy Windheart
Santa Fe
Raise awareness
Every person on this planet needs to be aware of the carbon hidden in a lifestyle. For every gallon of gasoline your car uses, 19 pounds of CO2 is put into our atmosphere. For every “therm” of natural gas your furnace uses, 12 pounds of CO2 is put into our atmosphere. These values need to be prominently displayed on every gas pump and utility bill.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
Doubling down
Yes, it is all about kids! I agree with your editorial (“It’s all about the kids? Not when it comes to school time,” Our View, April 13) totally. As a volunteer in the public schools, I see how tired the teachers can become, I see how restless the little learners often become, I see how sometimes they need so much more help. But we must be creative, energetic, tireless and successful in bringing the reading and math proficiency of our students to a higher lever, even if it requires extra hours, days and money. Our very democracy depends on it.
Dorothy Gamble
Santa Fe
Committed leaders
As someone who has worked for Monica Leyba for 13-plus years, it was beautiful to see her, one of our unsung heroes, featured (“A lifetime nursing people back to health,” April 10). It’s important to note that rounding on and checking the temperature of our ”culture of safety” at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is the commitment and obligation of our entire leadership team. As a 24/7 health care system, we appreciate that Christus CEO and President Lillian Montoya and Monica Leyba choose to spend part of their weekends and holidays rounding together to check in on our weekend heroes. The fact that our teams get to interact with two senior leaders at one time is significant and genuinely appreciated.
Dominick Armijo, RN
Santa Fe
Punish both
Thank you, Susan Maslar, for your letter regarding the “slapping” event at the recent Oscars (“Share the blame, April 13). I, too, do not condone violence, and we should all condemn what Will Smith did. However, I also do not condone jokes about anyone’s disease or disability, and we should all condemn Chris Rock for that inexcusable behavior. It is simply not acceptable. Neither is blameless, and neither should be allowed to participate in future Oscar ceremonies for quite a few years.
Anne Watkins
Santa Fe
Anticipated event
It’s flea market time again at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail. The fun and bargain shopping begins at 8 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Repeat shoppers often show up before the doors open. They know the treasures will be be snatched up quickly. This event helps to raise funds for women’s scholarships and other nonprofits. Anyone who has attended this Woman’s Club Event in the past will tell you they had a lot of fun and found many great bargains. For more information, call 505-795-7317.
Celiane Dunetz
Santa Fe
