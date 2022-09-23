Who and what would the proposed development at 2200 Old Pecos Trail harm? First, the entire city of Santa Fe and its tourism economy. Old Pecos Trail is the last beautiful entrance to the city that can impress potential tourists. Second, consider the safety of all Santa Feans who use Old Pecos Trail to go about their daily business. Cars coming out of this development would have to execute a U-turn to go downtown, an invitation to accidents. Third, there’s harm to neighbors on both sides of Old Pecos Trail who would lose some of the peace and quiet they paid for.
And who would benefit from this development? Only the landowner and the developer. Should the whole city incur real harm just to line the pockets of individuals? City Council members need to stand up for the rights of their constituents rather than jumping into bed with the affluent, exploitative few.
Sarah Deats
Santa Fe
A different perspective
OK, enough. We shouldn’t waste good column space in our Sunday paper on homebuilding in Costa Rica (“A home build in another nation makes you appreciate Habitat,” Building Santa Fe, Sept. 18). I’d respectfully like to submit that since he’s no longer a resident of Santa Fe (let alone the United States), that Kim Shanahan be retired from the Real Estate column in favor of a resident. And also, I’d like to see this column shift away from the development community perspective. It would be refreshing to see another point of view and hear from those who, for example, question the wisdom of the current pace and design of building being approved in the city and county, or debate the impact of recent development upon traditional Santa Fe building styles. Another perspective is overdue. Since I don’t know Shanahan, I hasten to say, this is not personal. It’s just time, in my opinion, for a change.
Janet McVickar
Santa Fe
Go blue, young women
The Republican Party is no longer a political party and needs to rebrand itself for what it is: a reactionary religious crusading organization determined to destroy separation of church and state and create a male-dominated, American theocracy. The abortion rulings destroy the lives of female citizens by removing a woman’s reproductive right to choose when or if she will carry a pregnancy, destroy her earning abilities as well as her educational and career opportunities. If women get jobs, Charles Lummis once pointed out, the human race will come to a halt. Reactionary religion reminds women to be silent, obedient and never to teach a man anything.
What’s next? Remove a woman’s right to vote, her right to own and inherit property, her right to obtain financial credit, right to travel without the permission of a male relative? Sound familiar? Unless female Republicans only want to be forced to stay home with more babies than the world needs, they have better support pro-choice candidates in the upcoming elections. Here’s other message young women in red states can give is to the young men in red states who want to date and marry them: Just say no. (I can’t believe I’m quoting Nancy Reagan.) Go to online dating sites and search for intelligent, pro-choice young men to date and marry who live in blue states. It seems that sex, money and male power disguised as godliness are the values Republicans really care about.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Sharing history
Hats off to Julie Fisher Melton (“Alamogordo: The town my grandpa helped found,” My View, Sept. 18) I was with her and her father, Dave Hawkins, at the Centennial Celebration in Alamogordo in 1998, and do appreciate the recognition given to her grandfather, William Hawkins; my great-grandfather, John Eddy; and his brother, Charles Eddy, including bronze busts of them on permanent display in Alamogordo. With the legal brilliance of William Hawkins, the fundraising ability of my great-grand uncle, Charles Eddy, and construction management by my great-grandfather, John Eddy, they also founded six other towns in New Mexico. That’s in addition to building the El Paso and Southwestern Railroad and Alamogordo, including Carlsbad, Cloudcroft, Carrizozo, Capitan, Santa Rosa and Dawson. Then, Dave Hawkins, Melton’s father, taught at the University of Colorado with my father for some 20 years, and became one of the most accomplished and awarded professors in the history of the school.