Who and what would the proposed development at 2200 Old Pecos Trail harm? First, the entire city of Santa Fe and its tourism economy. Old Pecos Trail is the last beautiful entrance to the city that can impress potential tourists. Second, consider the safety of all Santa Feans who use Old Pecos Trail to go about their daily business. Cars coming out of this development would have to execute a U-turn to go downtown, an invitation to accidents. Third, there’s harm to neighbors on both sides of Old Pecos Trail who would lose some of the peace and quiet they paid for.

And who would benefit from this development? Only the landowner and the developer. Should the whole city incur real harm just to line the pockets of individuals? City Council members need to stand up for the rights of their constituents rather than jumping into bed with the affluent, exploitative few.

Sarah Deats

