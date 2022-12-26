I am 88 years old and have lived in Santa Fe since 1970. There have been lots of changes through the years, but none has drawn the attention being paid to the new proposal for the scenic corridor of Old Santa Fe Trail. The intent of the 1999 plan was to preserve the scenic corridor not to change it. Unfortunately there was no language to make the corridor permanently "open" i.e. no developments so that the natural beauty, the wildlife, the cultural and historical values could remain unchanged for everyone to enjoy.

I am against any development of the scenic corridor and I believe the majority of Santa Fe is of the same opinion. The governing body seems to favor whatever developers and corporations want for the most part. Some decisions may be acceptable but this one is definitely not.

 Shirley Roberts

