I am 88 years old and have lived in Santa Fe since 1970. There have been lots of changes through the years, but none has drawn the attention being paid to the new proposal for the scenic corridor of Old Santa Fe Trail. The intent of the 1999 plan was to preserve the scenic corridor not to change it. Unfortunately there was no language to make the corridor permanently "open" i.e. no developments so that the natural beauty, the wildlife, the cultural and historical values could remain unchanged for everyone to enjoy.
I am against any development of the scenic corridor and I believe the majority of Santa Fe is of the same opinion. The governing body seems to favor whatever developers and corporations want for the most part. Some decisions may be acceptable but this one is definitely not.
Shirley Roberts
Santa Fe
Say no to war
No more war. I am totally opposed to sending anymore weapons to Ukraine. We need to have a national referendum and ask who wants to continue this madness. I hope our entire Congressional delegation votes against the war. There is no winning wars anymore. Vietnam, Iran Contra, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, now Ukraine. All the citizens of Ukraine will get from this is a destroyed country. The Military Industrial Complex will be the real winners, making huge profits for owners and stockholders. War pays.
Putin is a modern-day Stalin, a murderous and dangerous dictator. He is not a direct threat to Europe or the United State. The only reason this war is happening is because of the U.S. It is our war. Much of Eastern Europe is occupied by Russians who have fled Russia since the Cold War of the last century. They were being bombarded and attacked by the Azov regimen. Why wasn’t this dealt with and settled years ago? I do support sending humanitarian aid to the the innocent.
David Brownlow
Santa Fe
Success!
Lilliana Griego, 11, completed her seventh year of Christmas toy drives for children at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center with the help of her brother JoJo and Santa Claus dropping off the toys to the children at the hospital. The toy drive was successful with help from her father, the Santa Fe Fiesta Council, Santa Fe New Mexican and social media.