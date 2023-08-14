After reading the article (“Nonprofit won’t add logo to caboose,” July 28) that said Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is backing off changes to the little red caboose logo, I thought this was great. But then I decided to listen to the Richard Eedes podcast and heard the chairman of the organization go on to say the zia symbol will be removed, along with changing the font that is being used now. That font is called “Santa Fe” — what more can you ask for? Then they went on to say the mayor could give the go ahead for these changes. That would result in the caboose being like Any Caboose USA. Wow. For the past nine years I have enjoyed the caboose just the way it is now. We could be losing our iconic caboose without the community being heard.
Elaine Anton
Santa Fe
Bad appointment
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and, by extension, the Biden family. I believe this is an attempt to keep information from being released to Congress by claiming it’s an ongoing investigation. Garland then doubles down with the appointment of David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware. This is the same attorney who tried to give Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal on his tax evasion and weapons charge before the judge rejected it. Without a doubt, this has to be a conflict of interest and gives the appearance Garland is running defense for Biden. They no longer try to mask the level of depravity in the Attorney General’s Office and, by extension, the FBI.
Joseph Tafoya
Santa Fe
Magical evening
Some people avoid Shakespearean theater because the very name reminds them of an old school assignment or something they are told they should like or because of the difficulty of understanding 16th-century English vernacular. Those who know his works know Shakespeare addresses the very universal nature of human faults, virtues and foibles. His comedies, when performed and directed correctly, prove that what people laughed at in the 16th century can be just as funny in the 21st century. The Santa Fe Classics presentation of Much Ado About Nothing at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden is directed and performed with spot-on comedic timing and acting. The beautiful set is the 16th century Sicilian town of Messina, with gorgeous costumes evoking the time. Want a magical evening at the theater in a beautiful, silvan setting? It runs through Aug. 20.