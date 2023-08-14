After reading the article (“Nonprofit won’t add logo to caboose,” July 28) that said Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is backing off changes to the little red caboose logo, I thought this was great. But then I decided to listen to the Richard Eedes podcast and heard the chairman of the organization go on to say the zia symbol will be removed, along with changing the font that is being used now. That font is called “Santa Fe” — what more can you ask for? Then they went on to say the mayor could give the go ahead for these changes. That would result in the caboose being like Any Caboose USA. Wow. For the past nine years I have enjoyed the caboose just the way it is now. We could be losing our iconic caboose without the community being heard.

Elaine Anton

Santa Fe

