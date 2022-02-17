The victory of Nathan Chen in the figure skating competition highlighted the fact that not a single representative of the U.S. government is at the Beijing games. No one was there to share the victory with him from the U.S. diplomatic corps. This boycott by U.S. officials is a political stunt with absolutely no benefit to the athletes, the world or to our relationship with the Chinese.
Our politicians should be embarrassed by their absence from the games and from the world stage. Chen is the hero of the day.
Bob Hilgendorf
Santa Fe
A bad mix
As a frequent visitor to the Gila and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and someone who loves wildlife, I am glad to see the U.S. Forest Service taking a proactive approach to getting feral livestock off publicly managed lands. Given how much damage the "authorized" livestock do to native fish and wildlife habitat, the forest's plan to get cows out of areas where they don't belong is a good one.
It is more than a little ironic for the livestock industry to claim concern for wildlife, and to blame the Forest Service for rancher failures to maintain fences is just absurd. Vacant grazing allotments aren't the problem and instead are moving the landscape towards resilience. The real problem is subsidized grazing in areas ill-suited to livestock use and the livestock industry's abdication of its obligations to protect federally managed lands they are privileged to use.
Cyndi Tuell
Arizona & New Mexico Director
Western Watersheds Project
Tucson, Ariz.
Teach it straight
It looks like one of the "leaders" of the Republican Party won't rest until the next generation is taught the "gazpacho police" version of history. God help us.
Joe Padilla
Santa Fe
A blanket policy
Every legislator has someone who loves them. It’s important they each return home safely after a session. To keep them safe for those who love them, I propose a modification to filibusters used to debate a bill for hours, delaying votes on other bills. As each bill is introduced for debate, I propose the opposing party number its 12 questions, asked over and over, one to 12. I propose the bill sponsors number their answers, one to 12.
Then, as the debate advances, the opposing questioner could just say “five” and the sponsor could just reply “three.” The debate could still run up to three hours, but this process would allow all other legislators to put their heads down at their desk and nap. The sergeant-at-arms could even provide “blankies” to those who choose to curl up on the floor. And, all may return home safely and somewhat more refreshed.
Gary Payton
Santa Fe
Solid standards
I want to congratulate the Public Education Department on its adoption of the new social studies standards developed by the Social Studies Revisions Working Group after the group modified the same to take into account 2,909 pages of written comments and 109 verbal comments from the Nov. 12 public hearing. The standards are excellent and reflect the diverse communities of New Mexico and the United States. This is a tremendous step forward for the children of New Mexico, and I am grateful to the many teachers and other educators who contributed their time and expertise to make this happen.
Roberta F. Colton
member, leadership circle
Coalition for Public Education
Santa Fe
A ticking clock
Fort Sill Apache chairwoman Lori Gooday Ware eloquently penned in her recent op-ed ("Protecting the Gila River is the right thing to do," My View, Jan. 17) that “the waters of the Gila River flow from the slopes of our sacred mountains and are the location of traditional ceremonies that we still practice today. … The clock is ticking to preserve these sacred sites.”
The clock certainly is ticking, with speculators seeking to dam the San Francisco River and others that are the foundation for southwestern New Mexicans’ water, food and livelihoods.
In Northern New Mexico, we’re fortunate that decades ago Congress permanently protected the Rio Grande and Rio Chama, the foundation of our quality of life. Southwestern New Mexico communities deserve the same protection for the legendary Gila River and its stunning tributaries. Please join me in urging the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to hold a hearing on the Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act (S. 3129) at its first opportunity.
Howard Gross
Santa Fe
