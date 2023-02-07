Noah Long led the Public Service Company of New Mexico-funded PAC campaign to convince voters to relinquish their voice and to have a governor-appointed Public Regulation Commission. His letter (“O’Connell belongs on the PRC,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2) defending Pat O’Connell’s appointment stinks of corruption. Milan Simonich hit the nail on the head: Mr. O’Connell worked for PNM for years (“Conflicted PRC appointee should resign,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 30).

O’Connell’s appointment gives the appearance of influence and bias. His initial refusal to recuse himself from the Avangrid case just reinforces that impression, especially because he has yet to recuse himself from the pending PNM rate case even though he also provided sworn testimony supporting PNM’s investments in the San Juan and Four Corners coal plants, both of which will be scrutinized in the rate case. As one commenter pointed out, O’Connell wasn’t elected chair because of his stellar credentials; he was elected because only one other commissioner was sworn in and he did not object. This entire process stinks, and Mr. Long’s letter only adds to the stench.

Jarratt Applewhite

