Noah Long led the Public Service Company of New Mexico-funded PAC campaign to convince voters to relinquish their voice and to have a governor-appointed Public Regulation Commission. His letter (“O’Connell belongs on the PRC,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2) defending Pat O’Connell’s appointment stinks of corruption. Milan Simonich hit the nail on the head: Mr. O’Connell worked for PNM for years (“Conflicted PRC appointee should resign,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 30).
O’Connell’s appointment gives the appearance of influence and bias. His initial refusal to recuse himself from the Avangrid case just reinforces that impression, especially because he has yet to recuse himself from the pending PNM rate case even though he also provided sworn testimony supporting PNM’s investments in the San Juan and Four Corners coal plants, both of which will be scrutinized in the rate case. As one commenter pointed out, O’Connell wasn’t elected chair because of his stellar credentials; he was elected because only one other commissioner was sworn in and he did not object. This entire process stinks, and Mr. Long’s letter only adds to the stench.
Jarratt Applewhite
Lamy
Right for the PRC
I hired Pat O’Connell three years ago as an energy analyst for Western Resource Advocates. Pat knows the utility industry and utility resource planning better than anyone else in New Mexico. He has decades of experience and an absolute commitment to address climate change. Pat understands the new zero-emission technologies available to us and how best to integrate them within the existing infrastructure in a way that is affordable and reliable. Pat is pragmatic and has a remarkable ability to synthesize complex problems and develop workable solutions. He is the one I would want guiding New Mexico’s utilities toward a clean energy future.
New Mexico’s move from an elected to appointed Public Regulation Commission was to provide expertise and professionalism to an agency where those had often been lacking. Like airline pilots, doctors and other professionals, experience matters. That’s why O’Connell would be such an important member of the Public Regulation Commission.
Steve Michel
Santa Fe
Bad policy, politics
It’s hard to imagine a political proposition with less chance of appealing to the old folks — who constitute a reliable voting bloc — than the suggestion the government reduce payments for Social Security and Medicare. This idea, proposed by the right wing, is tied up with the need to increase the federal debt ceiling so that the international monetary system does not go belly up. When it comes to cutting taxes for the rich, they have no objection, but when it comes to providing for the folks who paid into the system for 30 or 40 years, they suddenly want to economize. These are the “Banana Republicans.” Remember them when you cast your ballot. Or make fruit salad.
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
Send the water
In response to Brittney J. Miller’s article (“Can Miss. River water be pumped to Western states?” Feb. 2), it’s apparent this article was not well-researched. To begin with, the citizens of Eastern Kansas along the Mississippi River are sick and tired of the continuous flooding that occurs every spring when the mighty Mississippi draws water from many Midwestern states. These Kansas citizens want aqueducts that would move the flood waters to Western Kansas and beyond. When the water arrives in Colorado, the infrastructure is in place to move the water to New Mexico for use or for storage in many dams. It can flow down the Chama River to the Rio Grande to West Texas and to Mexico. The water can flow to the Western States of Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California. This opportunity of using Mississippi water is a huge benefit to all of us in the great Southwest and West. The up-front, one-time cost to might seem like a lot, but the benefits outweigh the negative thinking.
Alfonso Duran
Española
Other options for soccer
Perhaps the new soccer team could be housed at the Driscoll Fitness Center on the former College of Santa Fe campus. This way the children and adults in our community can continue to ice skate without disruption at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. (By the way, a lot more community activities can/should be going on at midtown campus.)