Pat O’Connell is right for the Public Regulation Commission. For the last four years, O’Connell worked for the Western Resource Advocates, an independent environmental protection organization and served on the board of the Coalition for Clean and Affordable Energy. He’s been a regular participant at the PRC, frequently opposing the Public Service Company of New Mexico.
O’Connell was not a simple cheerleader for the merger with Avangrid, either. Western Resource Advocates, the coalition, the state attorney general and most parties to the case ultimately supported a hard-fought settlement that required PNM pursue 100% clean energy by 2035, 10 years faster than required by state law, and included tens of millions in rate reductions and low-income energy efficiency funds. On the new commission, O’Connell alone has worked closely with and deeply understands the PRC. That’s likely why his new colleagues elected him chair.
Noah Long
Western Director for Climate and Clean Energy
Natural Resources Defense Council
Santa Fe
Behind the badges
A few bad apples, or a place for racists to have guns and authority? That’s my take on America’s big city police. To me, it’s clear those with a conservative, racist bent love guns and power. How best to get both than to become a cop? Is it unfair to blanket all police with this scathing epithet? (Santa Fe is pretty lucky with our force.) I don’t know, but the innumerable incidents of lethal racist behavior over the years give this argument a lot of weight.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Forest heartbreak
The Santa Fe Mountain Landscape Resiliency Project plans to remove over 92% of the trees on 18,000 acres and burn 48,000 acres between Tesuque and Glorieta. The Encino Vista Project will cut and burn 100,000 acres. The innocent-sounding Rio Grande Water Fund intends to burn another 600,000 acres between Taos and Albuquerque. Biden plans to give a trillion dollars to burn projects all across the country. And there are many more massive deforestation projects. So much of New Mexico’s finest resource, the forests, are being decimated.
Nationally, most of these projects are a gift to logging companies. The logs, bark, sawdust, and masticated trees will show up in mulch, cat litter, and to raise the level of parking lots. Locally, trees will be cut down, hacked up and burned, and we will breathe the toxic smoke. No public discussion has occurred. Most of the public doesn’t know this is happening. We are selling our life-giving forests for “wood product.”
I ask U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernández and others to request an environmental impact statement for the Santa Fe Mountain Landscape Resiliency Project.
Jan Boyer
Santa Fe
Keep the rink
Sodding the ice rink — brilliant! While soccer can be played anywhere (you could even use a dog park), ice skating can only be done on ice. So, naturally, it sounds like a great idea to deprive the young and old of Santa Fe of their only ice rink to provide a semi-pro soccer team with an indoor place to play. And all for the sake of the almighty dollar.
Dorothea Migliori
Santa Fe
A solid system?
As an organ donor “to be” having signed up while renewing my driver’s license at the Motor Vehicle Division, I’m curious about the efficiency of the process in New Mexico. Reading a recent New York Times article (“Tonya Ingram Feared the Organ Donation System Would Kill Her. It Did,” Jan. 28) makes me wonder if New Mexico has a conscientious and worthwhile donation system in place.