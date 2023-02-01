Pat O’Connell is right for the Public Regulation Commission. For the last four years, O’Connell worked for the Western Resource Advocates, an independent environmental protection organization and served on the board of the Coalition for Clean and Affordable Energy. He’s been a regular participant at the PRC, frequently opposing the Public Service Company of New Mexico.

O’Connell was not a simple cheerleader for the merger with Avangrid, either. Western Resource Advocates, the coalition, the state attorney general and most parties to the case ultimately supported a hard-fought settlement that required PNM pursue 100% clean energy by 2035, 10 years faster than required by state law, and included tens of millions in rate reductions and low-income energy efficiency funds. On the new commission, O’Connell alone has worked closely with and deeply understands the PRC. That’s likely why his new colleagues elected him chair.

Noah Long

Popular in the Community