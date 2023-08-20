“Entry-level” buyers in Santa Fe are paying over $1 million? Last week’s New Mexican (“Proposed tax, changes to charter move toward decision,” Aug. 17) reported the president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors said the tax would hit “entry-level buyers the hardest.” And he said the proposed tax on sales over $1 million — on solely the portion over $1 million — would “depress the local economy.” The quotations from the article were from an earlier piece (“Find a more equitable way to fund housing,” My View, July 30).
Whoa. Does the president not understand facts? Because the voters need straight facts.
Tom Noble
Santa Fe
Malpractice in governing?
Your editorial (“Recycled transfer tax isn’t the right answer,” Our View, Aug. 18) was on the right track. However, it should have noted the city has failed to produce a formal economic analysis of the proposed tax that would have, at least, examined the alternatives mentioned in your editorial. Should the City Council and mayor put the tax on the ballot without a formal economic analysis, they would be guilty of malpractice.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Expanding internet
NMSurf Internet has completed the installation of gigabit symmetrical broadband service to Santa Fe Community College area residents within a five-mile radius. Bringing a faster, more reliable connection to these semi-rural areas will provide desperately needed internet services to the citizens of Santa Fe County. The new broadband symmetrical service will provide speeds up to 1000 Mbps for residences and businesses.
Because the upload speeds are identical to the download, users will see a huge improvement in regards to virtual video meetings, such as Zoom and Google meets, online video services and online gaming services. The digital divide between rural and urban internet subscribers is a major issue in the United States. NMSurf is honored to bring broadband internet to these semi-rural, underserved areas in New Mexico and Santa Fe County.
Albert Catanach
Santa Fe
A new normal
If President Joe Biden is impeached, the Senate will acquit him. Bill Clinton was impeached and acquitted. Trump was impeached and acquitted twice. This is the new normal.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Thanks, Christus
I recently was admitted to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and spent three nights in Ward 2100. I’m 76 years old, and this was my first hospitalization. The Santa Fe community is fortunate to have this facility and staff for one of our major medical facilities. No one chooses to spend time in a hospital bed without good reason, and I would have much rather been elsewhere. But the care and attention I was given by all levels of hospital staff were truly exceptional. Let me say thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Judy Street-Stenman
Santa Fe/Palm Springs, Calif.
Watching democracy
Ain’t democracy grand, especially seeing it work? Bravo to the Santa Fe protesters against John Eastman’s criminal acts against our nation.
Sally Garfield
Waukee, Iowa
Happy memories
Last year we entered our cat, Michael, (AKA Mr. September) in the 2023 Pet Calendar. At that time, he was in cancer remission. We had so much fun with family, friends and neighbors voting for him. Our niece in Ireland even voted. As a pet owner, it brought such joy to our life. Sadly in July, Michael lost his battle with cancer. Our family, friends and neighbors have such fond memories of that time of Michael’s life. I want to encourage Santa Fe New Mexican readers — pet owners or not — to participate in this community event. Plus, 10% of the voting proceeds go to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society and Española Humane. Thanks for the great memories.
Charlene Cebell
Santa Fe
Great job, deputies
I would like to thank deputies Frank Concha and Justin Gioffredo of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office for stopping on Interstate 25, being so kind and changing my flat tire. It was so very hot, and I had had a blowout and was driving on the rim, trying to get off the highway, when I looked in my mirror and saw their blinking lights. I was immediately overcome with relief. They were most concerned about my safety. It’s wonderful to know that these gentlemen have our backs.