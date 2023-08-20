“Entry-level” buyers in Santa Fe are paying over $1 million? Last week’s New Mexican (“Proposed tax, changes to charter move toward decision,” Aug. 17) reported the president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors said the tax would hit “entry-level buyers the hardest.” And he said the proposed tax on sales over $1 million — on solely the portion over $1 million — would “depress the local economy.” The quotations from the article were from an earlier piece (“Find a more equitable way to fund housing,” My View, July 30).

Whoa. Does the president not understand facts? Because the voters need straight facts.

Tom Noble

