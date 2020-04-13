I am a strong supporter of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s actions to date in seeking to defend New Mexico from a serious COVID-19 outbreak. However, there is one critical decision that I strongly urge her administration to immediately reconsider.
State authorities are ordering the closure of garden nurseries, deeming them a nonessential service. Plant stores must be allowed to stay open for purchases of seeds, seedlings and plant starts for delivery or curbside pick-up. April is a crucial time for planting gardens in New Mexico.
During hard times such as World War I and World War II, people relied on victory gardens to feed their families. This too is a hard time, and the governor should support families in growing food.
Meredy Talbot-Zorn
Santa Fe
Good company
This is in response to the letter from the Vancouver-based opera fanatic ("Cancel now," April 9) urging the Santa Fe Opera to "do the right thing" and cancel its 2020 season. I am disturbed by this attempt at public shaming and puzzled as to how this gentleman could know with such certainty what the right thing is at this juncture.
As an international opera singer with a 15-year working relationship with the opera, I appreciate this wait-and-see approach. An opera season, even a partial one, would be a wonderful boost to the local economy, provide much-needed work and support to artists and serve as an inspiration to all. I would add that the Tanglewood Festival, the Hollywood Bowl and Vail's Music Festival have not canceled, nor have Austria's Bregenz and Salzburg summer festivals, nor the Lucerne Festival in Switzerland. It seems to me the Santa Fe Opera is in good company and good hands.
Anthony Michaels-Moore
Santa Fe
Go, MLG
Yes, what a breath of fresh air!
Joe, I'm sure you're for it.
Michelle, we really need you … really.
Dorothy Rogers-Abbey
Santa Fe
Open it up
Why is Mayor Alan Webber so determined to keep the public out of the process of selecting a developer for the midtown campus? Why isn’t he using more of the process that successfully developed the Santa Fe Railyard, an area that draws people of all ages to its markets, stores, open spaces, and play areas for children? Why narrow the selection process to three developers and then choose one with no input from the public? Why aren’t residents of Santa Fe being allowed to participate in the selection process?
When there is secrecy, there is the possibility for corruption and the imposition of a development project not in accord with the views of residents who have suggested the midtown project include the arts, education, recreational spaces, and affordable housing for minimum-wage workers who can’t afford to rent in Santa Fe. Mr. Mayor, please open up the development process. The public has the right as well as the need to participate.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Against reform?
Regarding GOP House Minority Leader Jim Townsend's My View ("Voting integrity needs to be maintained," April 11): Why is it always and only the Republicans who are against voting reform?
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Stop spamming
I received six calls from San Francisco (415 area code) within 15 minutes today! All hung up. This is the worst I have ever experienced. Has anyone else received these same calls? What can we do to stop these brazen acts?
R. Tyner
Santa Fe
Build a community midtown
We should think creatively about how the midtown campus could solve some local housing issues. Why not use the existing dorms and some of the facilities to meet local needs for low-cost housing? In the Bay Area, for example, new communal housing is addressing the shortage of affordable units. These communal arrangements feature a private bedroom with shared kitchen and social spaces. Dorms tend to have such spaces already built. Some buildings could be repurposed as apartments.
An ambitious plan might meet several needs at once, with combined rooms for sheltering women and children. The site could support a mix of clients, some paying, some working, some getting their lives together. Many features of the existing campus would support a vital community: green space, a movie theater, a library, recreation spaces, and a walkable environment close to commercial districts.
The city and various support organizations could provide on-site social services, counseling, day care, and workforce training. Business that locate on campus could take advantage of the available workforce and contribute to building a live/work community.
Steve Bernhardt
Santa Fe
Stay cautious
Richard N. Johnson’s letter (“Overreaction?”, April 1) rightly points out that the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown is badly hurting many people and will continue to do so. But he underestimates the costs of the alternatives, mentioning an editorial in the Wall Street Journal by “two Stanford professors.” I prefer to trust the near consensus of epidemiologists nationwide.
Arthur Lynn’s letter (“Stop panicking”, April 1) compares numbers of COVID-19 cases on March 24 — since gone up exponentially — with the swine flu of 10 years ago, and thinks the concern of epidemiologists is overrated. But during the swine flu epidemic, there was a coordinated public health response to meet it — not now, as any national response has been weakened and subverted by the Trump administration. Panic is not helpful, I agree — I believe that fear can be a form of prayer — but informed caution is very much in order.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Vote for life
We live in trying times, and now may be a good time to think about the Earth we live on. My opinion is that the Earth is a living organism. The ongoing coronavirus is part of climate change and will be accompanied with more violent flooding, an increase in stronger hurricanes and tornadoes, droughts and extinction of plants and animals and contamination of our food supply. For decades we have extracted minerals and fossil fuels. We have polluted the air with tailpipe emissions, airplane emissions, industrial pollution and ocean shipping pollution. Our president just made changes to our vehicle emissions standards to allow more pollution, has stated that climate change is a “hoax” and has eliminated many regulations to allow more pollution, including regulations for clean water. What can I do as an individual, you ask? Well, come November you can ask that your government do better to take care of the only Earth we live on and vote for new leaders that reflect your values. I have already made a decision that I do not want to live in a daily reality game and I want our leaders to start fixing problems that threaten our survival. Vote as if your life depended on it.
Miguel Chavez
Las Vegas, N.M.
Viral toll
I was happy to see a letter addressing the economic toll of the virus, which is partly engendered by the media's constant agitation. Panic is contagious. If you mention either of these, that is, economic toll and panic, to people generally, it seems they think you are an unpatriotic, ill-informed health threat. At least all of this has diverted the media from endlessly talking about the election horse race. That's something to be thankful for.
Susan Noel
Española
A uniting force
We are so lucky to have a community newspaper. It serves to unite us. I think it would be wonderful if we would do the clapping and noisemaking at 7 p.m. that some areas in the country are doing. It is to honor who are the many front lines that protect us. Porch lights on might be good, too. Also, I would like to see American flags flying to signify our oneness across the country.
Jan Duggan
Santa Fe
