In his piece on nuclear energy (“We should make nuclear energy part of the future,” My View, May 15), R. French Leger conveniently ignored the very big defect of nuclear energy: copious radioactive waste. Nuclear energy is not clean. The United States already possesses a large amount of radioactive waste from nuclear power plants and other sources that can not be destroyed. It can merely be stored, and the federal government is seeking to store it in deep repositories below New Mexico. Creation of more nuclear power plants would generate still more radioactive waste to be handled.

Although renewable energy has its defects, radioactive waste seems to be a more negatively consequential defect. The American public needs more and better information on potential consequences of handling radioactive waste before new nuclear power plants are considered and pursued. In that regard, Leger could have served us better.

Glen Smerage

