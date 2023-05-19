In his piece on nuclear energy (“We should make nuclear energy part of the future,” My View, May 15), R. French Leger conveniently ignored the very big defect of nuclear energy: copious radioactive waste. Nuclear energy is not clean. The United States already possesses a large amount of radioactive waste from nuclear power plants and other sources that can not be destroyed. It can merely be stored, and the federal government is seeking to store it in deep repositories below New Mexico. Creation of more nuclear power plants would generate still more radioactive waste to be handled.
Although renewable energy has its defects, radioactive waste seems to be a more negatively consequential defect. The American public needs more and better information on potential consequences of handling radioactive waste before new nuclear power plants are considered and pursued. In that regard, Leger could have served us better.
Glen Smerage
Santa Fe
Learn about Israel
To learn more about Israel and current events there, readers are invited to attend a Zoom talk at 11 a.m. Sunday sponsored by Santa Fe Middle East Watch. Professor Eugene Kontorovich, renowned law expert and director of the Center for the Middle East and International Law at George Mason University, will enlighten attendees. It is free and open to the public, but registration in advance is required. Get more information and register at: sfmew.org/kontorovich. This event concludes the Santa Fe Jewish community’s Israel@75 speaker series, presented by Santa Fe Middle East Watch.
I. Sushman
Eldorado
Yes to broadband
As both a physician and a patient relatively new to New Mexico, I wish to second Kelly Schlegel’s recent column (“For rural N.M., broadband is essential,” My View, May 12) reinforcing that broadband internet for all New Mexicans can significantly improve health care access via reducing missed or rescheduled appointments and allowing greater access to the rapidly developing field of in home monitoring of health conditions. Robust broadband allowing telehealth also reduces fuel and time costs of individuals traveling to access medical care and, last and certainly not least, reduces many tons of greenhouse gas emissions.
Dr. Robert Truckner
Santa Fe
Glossing over controversy
Regarding the recent wave of letters and opinion pieces (“Vladem Contemporary opening set for fall,” My View, May 14) extolling the “good fortune” to have the Vladem museum opening in September, I suspect this is an orchestrated campaign by the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and the state Department of Cultural Affairs. And it leaves a bad taste in my mouth. The controversies over this museum were based on legitimate issues and differing views, and many still feel the Department of Cultural Affairs and the museum foundation/contemporary art community did not listen to legitimate protests. Neither will these letter writers change our views with Pollyanna-ish words of praise.