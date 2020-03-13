COVID-19 has arrived in our state. With that in mind, I am deeply concerned about the local businesses that are the backbone of our community and our tourism industry.
Large national businesses and organizations may have the deep pockets to weather an economic storm, but many of our beloved local institutions are now at risk.
As we face this challenge together, let’s remember to support the small businesses and organizations that have made our city so special. If you have already paid for dinner or hotel reservations for a special event, booked a local class, or purchased tickets to a local performance, instead of requesting a refund, ask to apply the money to a future experience, or better still, if your pocketbook allows, consider that expenditure as a donation to help our small businesses and arts organizations survive as they face an uncertain future.
Judith Moir
Santa Fe
Where would they go?
Perhaps the wildest gaffe in John Watson-Jones’ strange anti-immigration Letter to the Editor (“More immigrants not answer,” March 8), was the claim that immigrants add to global warming.
Umm, where would they go or stay if they barred from the U.S. if not on the globe? Would they fall off the edges of the flat Earth?
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Help in jail
If persons, presently unknown, are arrested, charged and found guilty of hanging a dog to death (“Dog found hanging by its neck off a Santa Fe bridge,” March 7) we hope they get the psychiatric help they need — in jail.
Dave and Trudel Gifford
Santa Fe
We need each other
It is time for a cultural shift, one that helps reframe how we interact, how we think, how we share and don't share — virus and bacteria. I'm proposing we push back against the cultural dark times and make progress forward again.
Let us touch knees, send the message we are face-to-face; we see each other, we are not dangerous and, most of all, we need one another. Let’s do this for the good of public health, for the good of progress out of dark times, away from lies. Now more than ever, we need each other.
Brian Woods
Santa Fe
Get paid, stay home
One prudent way to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, remove the reluctance to stay home from work, treat everyone fairly and mitigate the impact of lost wages is to create a national emergency program that provides mandatory sick leave to every employee, paid for by the federal government. The financial cost would be substantial, but the economic cost of doing nothing would be substantially more.
William Butler
Santa Fe
Far from early
I attended my first, so-called early neighborhood notification meeting March 9, related to the proposed Vista del Sierra development. It will border my neighborhood, Nava Adé. About 50 neighbors were there to hear, for the first time, from the developer, Columbus Capital. But it wasn’t, as expected, “early.” Decisions have been made and plans drawn without input from those of who live nearby and who have legitimate concerns and, yes, suggestions.
I know Santa Fe desperately needs more housing. But I want confidence that development will be done in a smart, sustainable, environmentally and community-friendly way. (And I’d like to believe that in this case, the developer heard us and will make some revisions based on our input.)
Perhaps the city should revise the process so neighbors truly have a chance to participate and make their community better. Otherwise, the city should reframe the early neighborhood notification so as not to mislead residents into believing it’s “early.”
Karen Baker
Santa Fe
