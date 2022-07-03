I read the article ("Archdiocese says it will mortgage the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi to pay abuse settlements," June 26) on the the archdiocese plan to mortgage the cathedral in order to pay abuse settlements. However, I wonder about what the plan is to prevent abuse in the future because I fear it may not be adequate.
My hope is the church, with Pope Francis' support, will squarely look into the mirror and recognize that requiring celibacy within the priesthood is the weak link here, given how unnatural it is to lead a celibate life, and that some individuals are called to do so and can live up to it. My hope is that it will become a personal option and not a requirement and that marriage will be an option as well. I have no doubt that would change this tragic tide of sexual abuse. There is more to be done to support vulnerable priests, but in my opinion, this must be the starting point.
Maria Barcelona
Santa Fe
Out of balance
Have you noticed there are fewer insects on your windshield? Fewer insects buzzing around you as you sit outside? It is a fact: The quantity of insects is diminishing greatly. Science News is considering this one of our present crises. Although we may be quite relieved not to have flies in our soup, flies in our hair — and hey we can throw away the flyswatter — it turns out we need those insects. We need pollinators; we need food for our birds. And, of course, we know about the tragedy of losing bees. It’s again a question of balance, and the planet is out of balance.
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
Fight of our lives
We were heartened by the diversity of people who joined us June 25 at the Roundhouse to express anger and outrage about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States. Many people coming from the Pride celebration joined a group of us who had gathered in the rain to register our discontent. Coming from a joyful celebration, they generously supported this most serious need to preserve our bodily autonomy and right to live the lives we choose. Many people driving by honked their horns and gave us the thumbs up, some of them from Texas, Oklahoma and other states poised to outlaw abortion and deny our right to privacy in matters concerning our bodies. It was clear those protesting with us understand the true nature of this SCOTUS decision. It is a threat to all of us. This will not be the last effort made to force the majority to adhere to the philosophy and beliefs of the minority.
Our best defense as individuals is to support those who hold the beliefs about personal freedom and justice that we have perhaps taken for granted. We have to ask all our candidates for political office not just if they are pro-choice and pro-LGBTQAI+ but also what they are willing to do to reverse the regressive trends the tyrannical minority is forcing upon us. We must vote for those who have the courage to take action. Thanks to all of you who took the time to stand with us on Saturday; you have allowed us to have some hope for a future free from the tyranny of a radical minority who thinks it has the right to impose its views on everyone. These are dangerous and frightening times for those of us who have come to believe that we are a nation that values liberty and equality for all. We are in big trouble, and it is a time like no other to come together to fight for our rights.
Judy Kowalski and Dana Middleton
Santa Fe
Wrong word
The headline ("War over Weddings," June 27) was inappropriate. The issue reported on is a "feud." "War" is what the Ukrainians and Russians are experiencing — people brutally killing other people without concern about destruction and disruption. Also, given the recent SCOTUS decision, headline readers believe that Justice Clarence Thomas succeeded in diminishing the rights of people who commit to loving someone of the same sex. Recent news is frightening enough without additional hype.
Ellen Kemper
Santa Fe
A Pro-Death Lullaby
Rock-a-bye, cell clump,
Locked in the womb.
Not wanted? Don't worry.
You'll be dead soon.
Poverty and violence,
No help, no health care.
So we can feel righteous.
Yes, that seems fair.
Sean Gardner
Santa Fe
High school musings
Some enterprising investigative reporter should find out what the high school classmates of Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote for comments in her yearbook. How prescient were they? Anything like: “Most likely to succeed by mistake.” Or: Class clown, but never intentionally.”
Dean Owen
Santa Fe