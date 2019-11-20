Sometimes the right thing to do is not the wise thing to do. I hope the Democrats in Congress understand this if they — we — want to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020. It’s true that he committed impeachable offenses, but Republicans in Congress, to excuse his actions, have turned and twisted in ways that would make a circus acrobat envious.
Since conviction in the Senate is all but impossible, let the impeachment inquiry stand as a reminder of Trump’s offenses but not pursue actual impeachment. Instead, the Democrats should concentrate on their goals on health care, climate change, income inequality and so many other issues that matter, because there is nothing more important than defeating Trump in the next election.
Jerry Labinger
Eldorado
Hard to describe
The article on Theater Grottesco’s Different in Pasatiempo (“Discovering the story,” Nov. 15) gave a wonderfully accurate preview of an experience that’s hard to describe, even after seeing the show twice. I’d like to add my impression as a visual artist.
I’ve spent a lifetime looking for avant garde work that offers new possibilities for seeing and thinking. Early modern painters and composers did that. So did theater of the absurd, the Happenings and the postmodern choreographers who reinvented dance with new kinds of “pedestrian movement.” Something like that is happening now in Santa Fe with each improvised performance of Different. It is an unfamiliar and moving show. I hope our communities of artists, musicians and actors will take note, and take a look at what Theatre Grottesco is up to.
Paul Trachtman
Santa Fe
Right a wrong
Access to a legal medical procedure — abortion — is significantly unavailable in New Mexico’s rural areas. This is unconstitutional discrimination against women. It threatens their health and overall well-being, and limits their choice of career and life path.
I had an abortion before it was legal. It was not performed in a sterile environment, and the abortionist had no medical training. There was no follow-up. I almost died. Many women did. Do not judge me for what I did; you do not have that right. Nor do you have any right to dictate what I do with my own body — it is my sovereign territory.
I call upon the New Mexico Legislature to right a great wrong being done to half of its citizens. Establish or modify existing rural clinics that can perform safe abortions for women who have the constitutional right to choose them.
Adele E. Zimmermann
Embudo
Stand up to gun violence
The most recent school shooting last week at a high school in Southern California reminds us, tragically, of our new normal. National statistics show approximately 10,000 shooting victims with about 3,000 deaths by gunshot wound per month in the U.S.
Doctors for America demands that the U.S. Senate do the following: debate pending gun violence reduction bills; provide funding for gun violence research; and consider a national red-flag law. Doctors for America also supports the establishment of an independent agency called the “National Bureau for Gun Safety,” to reduce gun violence and deaths through research, science and sensible laws. Last spring, millions of Americans participated in March for Our Lives. Moms Demand Action is active in New Mexico and throughout our country. Get involved. Stand up to gun violence.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
More than sports
I am a Monte del Sol junior and recently attended the Journalism Under Fire conference in Santa Fe. As feedback to The New Mexican, I think the paper should have more articles about the great things happening in schools around the city, including articles about specific school programs and field trips. My school, Monte del Sol, and other schools, for example, went to the journalism conference.
The New Mexican should write more about the schools for parents, so they can see to which schools they might want to send their kids as they grow up. Being in the paper when sports teams go to state and win district is great to see. It would be great if more positive stories about our schools were shared with the community, too.
Justin Valdez
Santa Fe
