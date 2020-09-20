Too much time has been spent coddling the maskless. When we see them we get fussy, but we don’t get serious. Tongue-clucking, finger-pointing, head-shaking, the occasional fistfight, explaining a health crisis is not a constitutional crisis, indignation, a warning ticket, a meaningless fine. That’s the best those of us who wear masks have done. It is time to do more. The Lone Ranger isn’t coming to the rescue, so save yourself. The next time you see a maskless person, say nothing. Quietly call the police and when they arrive insist that the maskless person be arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.
It’s a crime consisting of acts that create a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person. They don’t have to intend to do harm, but simply act in a way that shows disregard for the consequences. Novel coronavirus is highly contagious, dangerous, sometimes deadly (nearly 200,000 dead so far). Clearly the maskless disregard the possible consequences of going without a mask. The maskless-in-chief disregards the sick, the dying, the dead, the rest of us who aren’t dead yet. His maskless minions disregard the rest of us, and it’s time to call it what it is. It’s not a face mask violation. It’s reckless endangerment. It’s a crime.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Repudiation
The callousness and dishonesty of the Republican Party was cast into stark relief by two articles in the Sept. 10 edition of The New Mexican. The front page featured an article disclosing that President Donald Trump knew in January the seriousness of the coronavirus and deliberately withheld that information from the American people for political reasons. In fact, he lied for months about hydroxychloroquine, disinfectants and how the virus would automatically disappear.
The same edition contained another article about a Trump bus tour in New Mexico, wherein state Republican Chairman Steve Pearce falsely claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends social distancing or the wearing of masks in public. This blatant politicization of a public health crisis has caused nearly 200,000 deaths, and counting — worse by far than any other first-world country. The GOP in the age of Trump has become a cult of death and needs to be repudiated in November.
John Emery
Santa Fe
Egolf should go
New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf has been on record as advocating increases in gasoline and income taxes on New Mexicans. But, apparently, such an advocacy is a “What’s good for thee and not for me” proposition. Brian Egolf owes over $10,000 in back taxes. That’s as much money as the median New Mexico earner makes in three months.
Some might note that a person who consistently advocates for higher taxes but does not pay his own is an example of irony. But piling on is the fact that Egolf received over $350,000 in stimulus funds this year for his very own law firm.
Recently in the news, Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce called for the resignation of Egolf, and as Congressional District One vice-chairwoman for the Republican Party of New Mexico, Director of United Black Conservatives and a board member for Right to Life, I, Stephanie Kennedy, stand with Pearce’s call for Brian Egolf to step down.
Stephanie Kennedy
Congressional District One
vice chairwoman
Republican Party of New Mexico
Albuquerque
I guess we better send out drones to make sure people hiking in the wilderness are wearing masks.
John Emery.
Your statement that the US is “…worse by far than any other first-world country” In COVID deaths is intellectually dishonest. The US is number EIGHT in fatalities per capita behind seven other ‘first world’ countries.
So, before you submit an unhinged rant about the “dishonesty of the Republican Party”, you should check the facts.
Number 8, number 1. The numbers are quibble in the face of the fact that our fearful leader lied about what he knew and refused to see the problem for what it was and rise to the challenge of actually doing something. A lot of people have died (approx. 200,000) needlessly because the president and the Republicans chose to quibble and not actually do something.
Walter Howerton.
My point is that John Emery’s dishonest letter is a rant about dishonesty. This is called hypocrisy. So, your intellectual dishonesty is showing too.
