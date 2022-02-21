I was visiting a friend on Tano Road. We went outside, and, to my surprise, I could hear road noise from U.S. 84/285, which is over a mile away. Accelerating motorcycles and big trucks with modified exhaust systems were the major culprits.
Why can’t the state, with the recent financial windfall, extend the sound barriers from the Santa Fe Opera to Ridgeline, alleviating most of the road noise in the neighborhoods of Monte Sereno, Sangre de Christo, Casas des Juan, Tano Road, Tesuque and Tesuque Hills? Sound abatement walls work and can be seen throughout southern California. To work effectively, they need to be higher than what has been built.
This road is just going to get busier and unfortunately louder as the state is very lax on noise enforcement.
Zeke Woolley
Santa Fe
A daily treat
At this time of almost nothing but aggravations, I want to thank both The Santa Fe New Mexican and my carrier, Walter Godinez, for the only normal, consistent daily activity to which I have to look forward. The early morning arrival of the newspaper (occasionally with good news), is much appreciated.
Kathie Enz
Santa Fe
Disarm nukes now
Skimming the headline (“LANL gets good rating from the feds, Feb. 11”) a casual reader might well believe all is right with the world of plutonium pit production at our state’s national laboratory in Los Alamos. Yet after a few introductory paragraphs, the reader learns how tenuous the federal report’s 87.3 percent approval rating is, as well as the extent of criticism serious professionals have for the entire operation. A three-page summary of the current contractor’s success in meeting its goals is all we get, with the lab now citing “security concerns” for withholding a full account of its grading.
Jay Coghlan, director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, points out as taxpayers who fund the operation, we deserve a full and transparent report of the contractor’s performance. Full reports were apparently abandoned in 2020. The lab’s security record is abysmal. Greg Mello, director of Los Alamos Study Group, cites a lack of transparency and lapses in safety where “there are way too many things happening in a crowded space.” How is it that, at a time when our nuclear stockpile contains enough bombs to obliterate the world, New Mexico and its senators continue to give unswerving support for the creation of still more plutonium pits and ultimately more bombs? Clearly the time has come for universal, verifiable nuclear disarmament.
Landon Young
Santa Fe
What about guns?
I’m a bit confused. New Mexico legislators are patting themselves on the back for the crime legislation. Yet, I do not see any provisions for getting handguns off the streets, a requirement for gun owners to have insurance, requirements for gun owners to lock up their firearms or a provision to hold parents responsible for gun use by their children. This is a flimsy and inadequate crime bill. Our politicians can do better. There was an Australian politician who voted to ban guns. He knew it would end his career but he later said, “It was the right thing to do.” When are American politicians going to do the same? Look at our gun deaths. They have to be stopped.
P.K. Blair
Santa Fe
Demand voting rights
In the legislative session just ended, the New Mexico GOP filibustered to prevent a vote on a voting rights bill in New Mexico. The right to vote and to have free and easy access to voting is essential to, and a cornerstone of, democracy. The recent actions by the GOP in New Mexico and other states to make it increasingly difficult to vote, both in person and by mail, reveal their ideological contempt of the democratic process. The GOP’s determination to curb voting rights makes me wonder if they know the only way they can win is by reducing access to voting, by rolling back all the voting rights gains made in recent years. Without free and fair voting, we lose our democracy. Then what?
Nancy King
Santa Fe
