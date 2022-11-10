I’ve been searching for a couple of days to find the right word to describe Jim Townsend’s recent piece (“On Tuesday, Democratic overreach ends,” Commentary, Nov. 7). Balderdash? Poppycock? Hogwash? Or maybe just plain nonsense. In reality, Townsend was using a well-known method called “projection,” a favorite tool of Republicans to spread disinformation and outright lies, where they accuse their opponent of the very behavior they themselves demonstrate.
Purging members of their own party? Ask U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney or dozens of others about that. A quest for power at all costs? Thy name is former President Donald Trump. Monopoly control of every branch of state government? That is currently the people’s will in New Mexico, unlike Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who recently promised that if he were elected, a Republican would never lose another state election.
I think I’ll stick with nonsense.
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Be gracious in victory
I believe Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham could exhibit a bit more class and humility. She defeated Mark Ronchetti for a second term in office, but in accepting her victory, she showed no class in throwing a jab at Ronchetti and his previous profession. On the other hand, Ronchetti conceded with class and dignity. He asked New Mexicans to come together and to put away the red and blue jerseys. I am a registered Democrat and voted for Lujan Grisham four years ago and again this year. I believe she was the better candidate to govern our incredible state. However, she needs to listen to the words Ronchetti said in his concession speech. New Mexicans need to come together and stop the polarization and divisiveness crippling our state and our nation. In this thing called life, we are all in this together.
Raymond Moya
Santa Fe
Restore the monument
I have questions regarding the city of Santa Fe’s Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process. Many of us consider the process — designed to bring healing after the destruction of the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza — broken and wasteful. First, it still remains questionable what control the city has over the monument. Second, only a small number of city and county residents participated. Of those, only a few participants were Native residents, important considering the monument came down on Indigenous Peoples Day, 2020. Third, I don’t believe most meetings allowed for broad participation, leading to a one-way process to a pre-determined outcome. Finally, the final CHART report specified that a “majority of the participants thought the mayor, police department and city administration had severely mismanaged what happened with the Soldiers Monument, and they recommend addressing it any upcoming ‘Truth, Healing and Reconciliation process,’ no matter how difficult.”
Many significant questions and issues remain to be answered about the Soldiers’ Monument, the only connection honoring our Territorial-era Spanish and Anglo ancestors for their service in their defeat of the Texan Confederates. Many Santa Feans and New Mexicans have made it known, within or outside of CHART, that the monument needs to be restored and kept in place. For those citizens desiring to have water fountains or other such features on the Plaza, other open space is available for such projects. Many of us will help that cause when duly approved, as our Soldiers’ Monument was so approved and funded.
Elmer Eugene Maestas
Santa Fe
Stand in defense
When we were young and studying American history, we assumed our democracy was permanent. Maybe it’s not bad that we’ve had to fight once again to save it in the possibility of its loss.