I’ve been searching for a couple of days to find the right word to describe Jim Townsend’s recent piece (“On Tuesday, Democratic overreach ends,” Commentary, Nov. 7). Balderdash? Poppycock? Hogwash? Or maybe just plain nonsense. In reality, Townsend was using a well-known method called “projection,” a favorite tool of Republicans to spread disinformation and outright lies, where they accuse their opponent of the very behavior they themselves demonstrate.

Purging members of their own party? Ask U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney or dozens of others about that. A quest for power at all costs? Thy name is former President Donald Trump. Monopoly control of every branch of state government? That is currently the people’s will in New Mexico, unlike Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who recently promised that if he were elected, a Republican would never lose another state election.

I think I’ll stick with nonsense.

