With extreme interest, I just finished reading the My View by Ben Greenberg, Psy.D., ("Noise pollution is bad for humans' health," Nov. 6) regarding noise pollution and the dangers to human well-being. However, I must add the same dangers to our health by another form of noise pollution. That would be the rampant, daily, never-ending noise we hear from many politicians, celebrities, media of all forms and even from some Evangelical Christian pastors.

Phillip Trujillo

Santa Fe

Popular in the Community