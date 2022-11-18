With extreme interest, I just finished reading the My View by Ben Greenberg, Psy.D., ("Noise pollution is bad for humans' health," Nov. 6) regarding noise pollution and the dangers to human well-being. However, I must add the same dangers to our health by another form of noise pollution. That would be the rampant, daily, never-ending noise we hear from many politicians, celebrities, media of all forms and even from some Evangelical Christian pastors.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Shrugging off blame
The recent 2022 midterms were a disaster for Republicans nationwide. Russian disinformation, fake news, social media and former President Donald Trump's bad behavior all were blamed for it.
The Democrats, on the other hand, can thank the issues, and the mistake of Trump's endorsement of the candidates who shared his views about the 2020 presidential election being stolen and who went down to defeat because of him. Now Republicans are asking, "Are we to blame for this?"
John Huerta
Merced, Calif.
A nationwide leader
Congratulations to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Elizabeth Groginsky for their hard work on early childhood education — read all about what they're doing in national publications such as the Washington Post. There's even more coverage in publications across the nation, easily found through Google.
Pheme Geyer
Santa Fe
Consider side effects
Before we celebrate the new abortion-pill business by mail ("Abortion provider expands to N.M.," Nov. 7), there are some things that people ought to know. The Mayo Clinic on its website cautions that it is a major decision with emotional and psychological consequences. There are also physical risks. Any woman considering a chemical abortion should have an ultrasound exam to date the age of the pregnancy. Women are often surprised their pregnancies are further along than they thought. Attempting an at-home abortion later than the recommended time limit may result in failure or a much higher chance of complications.
About 1 percent of pregnancies are ectopic — outside the uterus — usually in a fallopian tube. The symptoms of a chemical abortion can be the same as the symptoms of a rupturing fallopian tube. Taking time to get an ultrasound from a physician or a pregnancy resource center (many offer free ultrasounds) or a federally qualified health center with free or low-cost health care can give women a layer of protection. It also gives a woman time to consider what she is doing instead of acting reflexively. Calling the Abortion Pill Rescue Network — 877-558-0333 — within 72 hours of taking the first pill (and before taking the other pills) gives the woman a greater than 60 percent chance of saving her pregnancy.