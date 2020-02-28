Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber has no idea which Democratic nominee is best suited and able to beat Donald Trump in November ("Santa Fe mayor backs Bloomberg," Feb. 20). Not one person in the United States knows this. Of course, this ignorance doesn’t stop the unending pomposity, the arrogance of all of the talking heads on TV news programs from “telling” us who this one person is.
In taking his totally unsupportable position, Webber is making clear that he wants our country to continue as the oligarchy it is rather than striving to be a representative republic. This sanctimony is insufferable. The very least you can do if you don’t know what you are talking about is not to say anything. Also, Bloomberg is not a Democrat; he is an unrepentant member of our oligarchy, one who will sustain and support the status quo.
Richard Block
Santa Fe
True reason for removal
In response to ("H-board: Old Pecos Trail wall art must come down," Feb. 26): all who claim that their opposition to the murals is based on a strict reading of local ordinances rather than opposition to the content are being disingenuous.
The Historic Districts Review Board must maintain the appearance of being fair and non-political. Suppose the mural pictured little girls with flowers: Would the board have felt compelled to dig as deeply into a code that has no clear and specific prohibition to murals as justification for removal? And if the mural was a memorial to Israeli children killed by suicide bombers, rather than Palestinian children killed by Israeli soldiers, would those expressing concerns about law, order, anti-Semitism and property values evaporate in favor of cries of compassion for the innocent?
Chris Osborne
Santa Fe
Enforcement, not talk
Seriously? Mayor Alan Webber thinks the city needs a conversation about why people feel okay about driving carelessly ("Santa Fe drivers need to do better," Our View, Feb. 25). How does this sound? There's no enforcement!
There are no penalties for bad driving, so it will remain a problem until the city puts some serious money into traffic law enforcement. People will continue to drive badly until they start feeling the pain of traffic fines, court appearances, higher insurance premiums and even incarceration when it's warranted. Get real, Webber.
Paul Groh
Santa Fe
Surprised by Pearce
As a former Air Force captain and F-16 pilot who flew in combat, I would expect former Republican Rep. Steve Pearce to have no sympathy for a president who thinks that active duty Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should be investigated for telling the truth ("President Trump is forever acquitted, bound for reelection," My View, Feb. 9). The situation is particularly galling since that president is a notorious draft dodger in contrast to Pearce who honorably served our country.
As a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam conflict, I greatly appreciate Pearce’s service. I would expect that he would retain those qualities that make a veteran Air Force captain an officer and a gentleman. In addition, I assume that in his private business dealings over the years, he has been upright and has not employed the dastardly techniques our president has used in his documented business past.
History will judge Pearce much more kindly if he divorces himself from this terrible president. Regarding Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, the more he denigrates her, the more money we send her.
Harry McKee
Rowe, N.M.
