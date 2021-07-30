I strongly disagree with Paul J. Gessing’s (“Heinrich’s coming for your stove and gas heater,” My View, July 25). Sen. Martin Heinrich is not coming for your stove and gas heater or mine. It’s almost as if Gessing’s language and tone are intentionally fearmongering and divisive. Heinrich’s bill and the laws in California would prohibit gas appliances in new construction. No one is coming to take gas appliances out of existing homes or restaurants.
Gessing is disingenuous in citing Sierra Club policies from a decade or more in the past. The New Mexico Energy Transition Act that passed in 2019 with strong support from the Sierra Club mandates closure of our coal-fired power plant and replacement with renewable energy, not natural gas. I do agree with Gessing’s conclusion that “we all want clean, affordable and reliable energy.” In case Gessing missed the recent news, we are all also suffering from rising temperatures such as 100-plus degrees in the Pacific Northwest, a severe drought here in New Mexico, abnormally heavy rainfall in the Midwest, longer and more severe tropical storm seasons and many other climate impacts from CO2 emissions, including burning natural gas.
David McGahey
Santa Fe
Ugly language
The letter to the editor “Watch out” (July 26), is an example of what is wrong with the country now. Regardless of political views, the article contained hateful comments comparing Texans to the Taliban. Both political sides of the spectrum can carry comments to the extreme. To put all Texans in the same light as a few currently in the Texas leadership position is dismaying and heartless. I have a lot of family and friends living in Texas, and when the article came out, some were visiting here. I hid the paper so they wouldn’t see the article. I cried.
Santa Fe is a better place than to note which license plates are here and make such statements about other Americans. The comparison to the Taliban, a vicious and murderous group, is horrible. This is disturbing, as Santa Fe’s history has always been diverse and multicultured.
Shelly Brock
Santa Fe
Safeguarding the vote
The recent article by Tony Raap (“New Mexico GOP opposes effort to make ballot drop boxes permanent,” July 24) should be retitled, “New Mexico GOP opposes measures that do not safeguard ballots.” This should not be a partisan issue. The crux of the pushback to making drop boxes permanent is to decrease ballot fraud, i.e., to not have unsupervised or inadequately supervised ballot drop boxes. The concern here is that an individual who should not could go around collecting ballots and place them into the boxes without being checked that they are indeed from someone who has provided permission for that act and follows New Mexico law.
In New Mexico, our law allows for an immediate family member to deliver an absentee ballot. However, for the unscrupulous individual who wishes to commit voter fraud, the ability to gather people’s ballots and drop off several of them in a ballot box is an example that should cause concern and is “ballot harvesting.” This is the same reason there are “poll watchers” at the election facility during the election process. It is to make sure the will of the people is heard at every step of the voting process. Everyone’s ballot should be treated with care and pride.
Alexis Martinez Johnson
Santa Fe
Pass infrastructure bill
As lawmakers in Washington debate an infrastructure reform plan, small businesses — particularly those in rural and low-income communities — are struggling to access basic necessities to run our businesses. Elected officials must recognize that services like reliable internet are more important than ever as many of us have had to move our businesses online during the pandemic. We need this legislation now.
I live and run a business on tribal land. Pre-pandemic, I could access high-speed internet at the local casino, but, for the past year and a half, I have had to compete for broadband with my husband and two children, who needed to be online for school and work. Even worse, a fiber optic data line runs just outside my house, but I can’t access it because the infrastructure doesn’t exist for the residents of my community. Native American and rural entrepreneurs are too often excluded from these policy conversations, but each group has different needs from our urban counterparts. We have been struggling for too long to keep up with modern-day business without the infrastructure support systems we need. We need lawmakers to put politics aside and pass an infrastructure bill that will support a fast and effective recovery for small businesses across the country, particularly those in communities like mine that have been overlooked in the past.
Shayai Lucero
owner, Earth and Sky Floral Designs
Old Laguna
I guess, Ms. Martinez Johnson that you were not paying attention. The ballot boxes are secure and checked regularly. Yes, I guess there could be ballot harvesting. Voter education would prevent "ballot harvesting" that you describe. And just like with GOP cries of individual voter fraud (pretty much none), how many cases of ballot harvesting can you cite in NM? Your hard line GOP stance, just like your anti masking campaign publicity, will not serve you well in the mayor's race IMHO
Sun controls weather and climate where I live. Weakening magnetosphere? Increased cosmic rays? Pole shifts? Solar forcing? Any mention of climate change without speaking about our star is pure propaganda. Climate change deniers WON'T talk about sun, why?
