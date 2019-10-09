Let’s not blacktop the desert hoping for economic development (“LANL revives talk of shortcut to Hill,” Sept. 15). Northern New Mexico struggles for good-paying jobs, but selling our landscape for the hope of a better future for our children isn’t the way forward. We can all get punch-drunk thinking of what $5 billion over the next five years could do for our community. The safety of our residents should not be an afterthought in this new development. Northern New Mexicans must demand a full-blown environmental impact statement before any dirt is moved. New Mexico ranks 49th and South Carolina 39th nationally in terms of poverty. Why are we the two states burdened with this new toxic development? Why can’t New Mexico receive the same environmental considerations as South Carolina’s Savannah River Site? What may look like a beautiful oasis on the horizon may turn out to simply be a mirage.
Joe Wegner
Santa Fe
Address mental health
I have been following with interest the dialogue on The New Mexican opinion pages (“Mental health issues aren’t criminal issues,” My View, Sept. 21) regarding the homeless, particularly youth, and various suggestions for addressing this issue. Many salient points have been raised. Some mental health services already exist in Santa Fe County that address this need, but there is general agreement that more is needed.
One thought — there is a Santa Fe County Juvenile Detention Facility, underutilized (in part because of the positive programs addressing pre-adjudication) that could be repurposed to provide both housing and counseling for troubled youth outside the legal system. Both these areas represent major unmet needs for young people with mental illness at a critical time in their maturation. As the county continues its many initiatives for the homeless and those with substance abuse and mental health challenges, I offer this modest suggestion for Santa Fe County’s consideration.
Dan Nickelson
board member
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Santa Fe
Too dependent
Kyler Nerison’s praise of the New Mexico oil and gas industry (“Bipartisan support for state’s energy solution,” My View, Sept. 28) ignores the potential disastrous impact of uncontrolled drilling, both to local communities and to the globe itself. As Naomi Klein reminds us in her newest book, On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal, “… we are in a state of climate emergency, the roots of which are found in the same system of bottomless greed that underlies our economic emergency. … So let’s draw out the connections between the gig economy, which treats human beings like a raw resource from which to extract wealth and then discard, and the dig economy in which the extractive companies treat the earth with the very same disdain.” The tragedy is that New Mexico is utterly dependent on oil and gas for essential support for our schools.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Hopeful and experienced
On Nov. 5, voters in Santa Fe Public Schools District 1 will have the opportunity to elect Carmen Gonzales to the school board (“Webber adviser running for school board,” May 18). Carmen is a product of Santa Fe Public Schools who became a K-8 teacher and teacher educator and also serves as an education policy staffer to Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, chairwoman of the New Mexico Legislature’s Legislative Education Study Committee, overseeing K-12 education policy in our state.
Carmen is from a family of Santa Fe teachers, so it is no surprise that she is student-focused in her thinking about teaching and learning. She champions clear, no-nonsense policies that lead to effective classroom practice. She will continue to fight for publicly funded pre-K for all and technology in classrooms to prepare students for the global economy. Join me by voting for Carmen Gonzales for Santa Fe Public School Board, District 1, Nov. 5.
Elizabeth R. Gutierrez, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
