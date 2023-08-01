In response to Milan Simonich’s (“Pols in Alabama, New Mexico bonded by gerrymandering,” Ringside Seat, July 24): To equate New Mexico’s congressional redistricting with the racist gerrymandering done in Alabama, as Simonich does, is nothing short of outrageous. Through a process that included input from hundreds of community voices from across the state, New Mexico drew new congressional districts that not only more fairly represent our communities but are also more competitive.

Simonich may think the oil and gas lobby is a community of interest, but the truth is that hardworking New Mexicans who live in both rural and urban areas deserve to have their voices heard and be fairly represented. The newly drawn maps allowed for just that, and for the first time, incorporated input from each of the 23 tribes, pueblos and nations in New Mexico. The new maps reflect the priorities of communities who invested their time to participate in the redistricting process.

Andrea J. Serrano

