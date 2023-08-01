In response to Milan Simonich’s (“Pols in Alabama, New Mexico bonded by gerrymandering,” Ringside Seat, July 24): To equate New Mexico’s congressional redistricting with the racist gerrymandering done in Alabama, as Simonich does, is nothing short of outrageous. Through a process that included input from hundreds of community voices from across the state, New Mexico drew new congressional districts that not only more fairly represent our communities but are also more competitive.
Simonich may think the oil and gas lobby is a community of interest, but the truth is that hardworking New Mexicans who live in both rural and urban areas deserve to have their voices heard and be fairly represented. The newly drawn maps allowed for just that, and for the first time, incorporated input from each of the 23 tribes, pueblos and nations in New Mexico. The new maps reflect the priorities of communities who invested their time to participate in the redistricting process.
Andrea J. Serrano
executive director
Olé
Albuquerque
Down on drones
The decision by county and city law enforcement to use drones for surveillance blatantly infringes on the privacy of citizens (“Police: Drones to aid officers but will respect people’s privacy,” July 30). If this technology is to be used, safeguards should be in place. At a minimum, a court-approved search warrant should be obtained prior to their use, a citizen oversight committee should regularly evaluate how the data obtained is used and the data should be deleted from government computers and servers after a specified period of time, e.g., three months, unless it’s needed for criminal prosecution.
Furthermore, to my shock, the city has purchased DJI Maverick 3 Enterprise drones. DJI is a Chinese technology company that can be forced by the Chinese government to turn over user data. Is this what we want for U.S. citizens? Multiple states already have banned the use of Chinese drones by state and local agencies, and the federal government has banned the military and Department of the Interior from using Chinese-made drones.
The purchase was unwise. At a minimum, measures to protect the public, as described above, should be implemented.
Dr. Lovick Thomas
Santa Fe
Spies from above
Anyone can put two and two together and extrapolate our current political situation: Octogenarians, who have placed ego and/or corporate big money strings, or both, are putting our national security in danger. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Joe Biden, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Republican manipulation and corruption of the Supreme Court all offer a clear and present danger. Every institution seems to be melting down, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who both need Donald Trump to win the presidency to stay out of jail, are sabotaging us into a civil war they’ve already said they want. Either reform or lose our democracy.
Michael Roybal
Santa Fe
Different approaches
Contrast two bills in Congress: Republicans have just introduced the American Confidence in Elections Act, an anti-voter effort to increase the role of mega donors in our elections and encourage deliberate barriers to make it harder for eligible voters (especially Democratic-leaning ones) to cast their ballots. Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist and must not be used as an excuse to block eligible voters from participating in our democracy.
Democrats have introduced the Freedom to Vote Act, which creates national standards to protect our freedom to vote, combats the influence of big money in politics, blocks partisan election subversion and hinders gerrymandering. No matter our color, party or ZIP code, we all deserve to live in a democracy that represents, reflects and responds to all of us. Support the Freedom to Vote Act.