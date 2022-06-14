I love firefighters. Always have. Their mission in life is beyond reproach. But the U.S. Forest Service agents are not firemen. They have a different mindset. And I, for one, have lost confidence in their ability to manage the forests with prescribed burns. I’m done with controlled burns. Not in the spring, summer, fall or winter. We will have to find another way to deal with the “health” of the forest. It appears that when their controlled burns do not stay controlled, houses burn, to say nothing of the effects on the environment.
It’s time for a new plan. The Forest Service has put on a 90-day stop on prescribed burns to “review” procedures. There was a review after the Cerro Grande Fire in Los Alamos in 2000, which was only 40,000 acres and destroyed 235 homes. It created a 134-page report on how not to do it again. You see how well that worked. How many chances are we willing to give them? And how much more damage will a “natural” fire cause anyway? It has been reported this year is one of our biggest “wildfire” seasons. Would it still be so if two of our major fires hadn’t been started by man?
Barbara Kalb
Santa Fe
End hotel waste
On a recent vacation to Zion National Park, I looked out my hotel window one morning and saw a horrifying sight — huge pallets full of bundles of plastic water bottles. Thousands. All my mind’s eye could see after that was a mountain of empty plastic. What is the solution?
Here’s an idea: Instead of providing pens, note pads or plastic laundry bags emblazoned with the hotel’s logo, why don’t the hotels of the world provide a reusable water bottle and maybe even a carrying sling? Then install a convenient refill station in the lobby. We can start with hotels and move on to bus lines, trains, cruise lines, airplanes and yes, even rental car companies — all offering a reusable bottle to its guests. Rent a car and here’s a bottle for each of your passengers! It would be great if the bottles were aluminum, but if they were plastic, hopefully it would be recycled plastic. And we could start this campaign right here in Santa Fe. What better way to underscore our other name, the City Different.
Anita Warren
Santa Fe
Stop price gouging
Didn’t the president promise to put the full weight of the Department of Justice into investigating and bringing charges against gas and oil companies who price gouged consumers? Yet all are making record profits and charging historically high prices. Well, Mr. President, where are the charges and lawsuits? Just so we’re clear, Republicans voted against a bill in Congress that would have prevented price gouging by oil and gas companies and are vehemently opposed to any windfall profit tax. GOP legislators nationally and in New Mexico also voted against any curbs on the release of methane, even knowing the numbers were grossly underreported. So they can just sit down and shut up. Oddly, it’s the United Kingdom that passed a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies.
We need to do two things immediately to bring gas prices down and curb methane emissions. First, sue the major oil companies for price gouging, institute a 75 percent windfall profits tax (to be prorated back on tax returns to all Americans and American companies based on gas receipts listed on their tax returns). Then, pass legislation requiring the use of the best scientific methods in preventing the release of methane and other harmful gases for all new and existing wells.
Lou Matta
Santa Fe
Guys with votes
Will a Second Amendment absolutist explain the arbitrary 18-year-old age cutoff to own a rifle? In my culture, a boy becomes a man at bar mitzvah, around his 13th birthday. I think I’m kind of insulted. If we armed these young men, our high schools would be so safe, all we’d have to do is make prison-like elementary — wait, now that I think about it, if a fetus has rights, why stop at 13?
Of course we’ll still have to fortify our churches, supermarkets, malls, concerts, judges’ houses, bars and all workplaces. Lucky for us, in a country with more guns than people, we can see that more guns are making us all so much safer.
Or just maybe, the only way to stop bad guys with guns, are good “guys” with votes.
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe