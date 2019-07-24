I wonder who signed off on David Barden’s 26 percent raise (“Lottery CEO’s fat raise a loser for students,” Our View, July 21). My suggestion is that the person who did should be fired and that salary should go to the Lottery Authority. Who has the authority to fire that person?
Question: When Barden was hired, were the sweetheart deals referred to — additional pay raise in 2020, salary retention, auto allowance, humongous payout if terminated without cause — included in a contract that anyone read?
Carol Lachman
Santa Fe
Call us rebels
Let them call me rebel, and welcome, I feel no concern from it; but I should suffer the misery of devils, were I to make a whore of my soul by swearing allegiance to one, whose character is that of a stupid, stubborn, worthless, brutish man.
— Thomas Paine, “The American Crisis,” December 1776
John Griffith
Santa Fe
Pricing power
Larry Behrens suggests that adding renewable energy to our electric generation mix will raise rates (“PNM’s message doesn’t square with reality,” Commentary, July 21). At this time, our utility has negligible green energy in its mix. He says adding more will raise rates. But then he says that our rates are higher than all those states to the north and east of New Mexico. Well, if we don’t have green energy in our mix, why are our rates higher? Further, all those states to the north and west have five to 10 times as much renewable energy in their generation mix as we have in ours.
Behrens is saying that we have very little renewable energy in our high rates (his position), but if we add more as the lower-cost states have done, our rates will climb even higher. What? Does he think we will only take the high bid? I rather doubt the gentleman has manned an electric utility dispatch office; else he’d have some idea of how power is priced.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Hatch batch
Other chile’s OK
Even stuff from
Colorado, eh?
But I long
to munch on
Hatch.
If chile flowed
like mountain streams
I’d watch it go
And wander home
to my cherished
yearly batch
of Hatch.
Greg Stark
Santa Fe
Comparing governors
Our present governor would be wise to review the policies of one of the greatest governors ever elected to office in the state of New Mexico. Gov. Bruce King was not interested in claiming constant publicity or in moving forward with projects so quickly that there was not adequate time to evaluate their effects on the general population. Unlike Michelle Lujan Grisham, he was able and eager to work with the representatives of all political parties, and did so throughout his tenure. He fairly represented everyone in this state and worked to achieve what would be best for the entire population. King was not addicted to “photo ops”; he was a man more concerned for others than for himself.
Joette O’Connor
Galisteo