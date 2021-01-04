On Jan. 1, you reported what state Sen. Bill Sharer had said in March, “… many more people get sick and die from the seasonal flu in our state every year than have contracted COVID-19 in the entire United States.” That quotation did not age well (“What a year, what a mess,” Ringside Seat, Jan. 1).
Actually, New Mexico has about 338 deaths from flu every year. As of March, 25,000 in the U.S. had contracted COVID-19 (source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Volunteer for schools
I am very excited about all the new year has to offer. After a dismal year that saw the worst of what the world had to offer, I really feel there is hope for the future. I think where it begins is with children and with public schools.
Everyone has something to offer, and it takes a village to raise a child. I believe what is missing in New Mexico education is a vibrant group of volunteers that can take these skills and life lessons and bring help to raise the next generation. If this idea also appeals to you, check out the Santa Fe Public Schools website for ways to volunteer. Together we can make a difference.
Adam Smith
Albuquerque
Summing it up
Regarding President Donald Trump: We have a saying in the South … “That boy ain’t right.”
June Keys
Santa Fe
Missing faces
Your article profiled 34 people, only four of whom were women (“In memoriam: A look back at those who died in 2020,” Jan. 1). Anyone else see a problem here?
Kay Haddaway
Santa Fe
Numbers imbalance
In a city that is overflowing with creative and civic-minded men and women, I found it interesting the accomplished men were memorialized at such a high rate (“In memoriam: A look back at those who died in 2020,” Jan. 1): 30 men and four women.
Enid Tidwell
Santa Fe
Share the wealth
It’s past time to share the wealth among all the citizens of the country. With Republicans in control of any element of government, that will never happen, and we will continue to see more Jeff Bezos-type multibillionaires. But we might get them to share the tax breaks.
Congress, let the recently passed $1.5 trillion tax break for primarily the rich stand, but institute a follow-up $1.5 trillion tax break for those who are not so rich. Put the major benefits on the low end of the scale, and taper them so that those earning $1 million or more get no additional tax break. By my estimation, those earning $50,000 or less would pay no federal tax. Come on Congress, that would only be fair.
P. Trisomh
Santa Fe
