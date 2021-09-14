Regarding Friday's editorial ("Schools must handle allegations better," Our View, Sept. 10), I think the newspaper could have gone further in holding those involved in this alleged child abuse case to account. Whether or not the accused is found guilty or innocent, a major failure was committed by those involved who failed to report. Refer to the New Mexico Administrative Code - 6.60.9.9c - and Section 24 therein.
Having served on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education for nine years, I know that our policy was that if anyone, bus driver, cafeteria worker, aide, teacher — anyone — suspected any kind of child abuse, sexual or otherwise, her or she was required to report it to an immediate supervisor. Failure to report — and this includes supervisors and principals — to the district and law enforcement would result in immediate removal from the school site and the person being placed on administrative leave pending investigation. There was absolutely no, "rising to the level of reporting." All staff at Santo Niño Regional Catholic School, Gonzales Community School and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe must be held to account.
Steven J. Carrillo
Commissioner, District 10
New Mexico Public Education Commission
Make it mandatory
Now that President Joe Biden has mandated all federal employees be vaccinated with testing no longer a substitute, I would like to see our governor issue the same mandate for all state employees. State employees can take tests if they are not vaccinated.
Think of the lives that would be saved if both our state and our nation did this at this time. And if New Mexico did it, how many other states could follow suit and how many lives would be saved?
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
There's no poop fairy
One upside of the pandemic is that many people adopted pets and are out enjoying the trails and city parks. This is truly wonderful and great for our physical and mental health. Our neighborhood park, Ragle, has become a thriving hub of individuals, families and dog walkers enjoying the outdoors. We frequent this park and the trails nearby to exercise with our two dogs. Unfortunately, Ragle, the Chamisa and Rail trails, and neighboring arroyos are littered with dog waste. It is inexcusable given the number of bag dispensers and trash cans the city provides. For those of you who pick up after your dogs, thank you. For those who don’t, community spaces belong to all of us and are not your dog’s personal dumping ground (pun intended). There is no poop fairy — it’s up to all of us to help keep the parks and trails healthy and safe for all users.
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
Falling behind
Mexico is a far more religious country than the United States. The people of Mexico just voted to support women’s rights. The people of the Unites States are voting to greatly restrict women’s rights. These votes affect more than half the population of each country. Mexico is now a more socially advanced country than the United States.
Susan Steffy
Santa Fe
Not the bike lane
Santa Fe cyclists: The thin, painted white line is not the bike lane. That line clearly defines the extreme left boundary of the designated bike lane. The actual bike lane is the three-foot wide area to the right. When cyclists insist on riding atop the white line, motorists must swerve to miss you, often crossing the median into oncoming traffic. This is extremely hazardous to everyone involved — except the cyclist, of course.
I encounter this dangerous behavior by cyclists on a daily basis. If I were a policeman, I would issue right of way violations to each and every "white line" cyclist. Stay safely within your lane or please get a stationary bike.
Tom Donat
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.