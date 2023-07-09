The Santa Fe caboose that sits at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road is property of the nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc. (known as Keep Santa Fe Beautiful). The board of directors has no intention of turning the caboose into a billboard. We are considering many options, including an update to the paint job on the side of the caboose with the words Keep Santa Fe Beautiful to reflect the mission of our organization. Our intention is to beautify the entire area with upgrades to landscaping of the medians and gardens around the caboose in accordance with our mission to keep Santa Fe green, clean and beautiful.
Chris McLarry
chairman of the board
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful
No logos
Putting a logo, of a nonprofit or not, on the red caboose should never happen. The caboose is just fine with its current wording. If the nonprofit is determined to have a logo, then buy yellow vests with the logo on them and fan out across the city helping clean off sidewalks where bushes have made them impossible to walk on. Take weed eaters and clean off the area between the sidewalk and street. It can be done from the sidewalk without stepping into the street. Plenty of other places need a little beautification help. Just leave the writing on the caboose as it is.
Tom Nichols
Santa Fe
Hardly fair
The city Planning Commission’s July 6 hearing and decision to approve a “final” plat for a proposed 25-lot subdivision at 2200 Old Pecos Trail located within the “Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor” as articulated in the city’s 1999 general plan provides yet more evidence, I believe, that it doesn’t operate in a fair, “quasi-judicial” manner and should be replaced with qualified hearing examiners who understand how to conduct such proceedings properly.
Without even bothering to swear in city staff witnesses before they “testified” to support the developer’s application, the Planning Commission rubber-stamped the developer’s application. This, even though the developer’s attorney and staff case manager acknowledged the proposed final plat submitted lacked the “notes” addressing commission conditions for approval — the conditions which staff claimed the city will rely on for enforcement. These public hearings resemble Russian show trials. Its professed interest in public input is a sham.
Bruce Throne
Santa Fe
Preserve the legacy
Set behind a broad lawn, the Acequia Madre House, once known as the House of The Three Wise women, is an extraordinary testimony to the public spiritedness of Leonora Curtin and her mother and grandmother, who left the house with its collection of paintings, rugs, silver, china and furniture, as well as their country place, now Las Golondrinas, to benefit the public. Several years ago, the house became the International Women’s Study Center, welcoming scholars of renown to periods of creativity and restoration. It has succeeded in fulfilling its original mission, which I and other women supported with donations at the outset.
Now its board is seeking a zoning variance to turn the house into a museum, although its contents are too fragile for throngs of visitors and its quiet residential neighborhood does not need increased traffic on the narrow Acequia Madre or a parking lot in place of the lawn. There is strong neighborhood opposition to this request. If approved, I believe the original donors should be refunded our gifts, given in good faith to an International Women’s Study Center, not to yet another museum.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
License problem
Just like last year, I cannot make an appointment to renew my driver’s license because the website will not accept my cellphone number. I have a valid iPhone with a valid phone number. Are we allowed to make walk-ins? Is this going to be a problem for me every year?