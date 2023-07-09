The Santa Fe caboose that sits at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road is property of the nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization Santa Fe Beautiful Committee Inc. (known as Keep Santa Fe Beautiful). The board of directors has no intention of turning the caboose into a billboard. We are considering many options, including an update to the paint job on the side of the caboose with the words Keep Santa Fe Beautiful to reflect the mission of our organization. Our intention is to beautify the entire area with upgrades to landscaping of the medians and gardens around the caboose in accordance with our mission to keep Santa Fe green, clean and beautiful.

Chris McLarry

chairman of the board

