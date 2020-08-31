Regarding: “Gov. apologizes for mask criticism,” (Aug. 28): The governor has nothing for which to apologize. She reported what she saw as she rode through Española, which probably saddened her after all the efforts she and the state government have expended to get this virus under control. Española’s mayor, a restaurant owner with an ax to grind, accused her of “relaying a story clouded by prejudice and falsehood” gleaned from a “superficial glance.”
This pumped-up bull is ridiculous and geared to stir up trouble where none exists. Lujan Grisham reported exactly what she saw, no more, no less. A true mayor would be a partner in any effort that would lessen the chances of spreading the virus. He chose to go political in the face of genuine health needs. Nobody wants to wear a mask. But everyone wants to protect families, friends and co-workers, or darn well should. The only mistake the governor made was deciding to kowtow to a mayor who is no friend to Española’s citizens. That’s a shame.
Dallett Norris
Santa Fe
Bring down the curtains
When “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog” first made his national, comedic debut, his act was fresh. He was naughty, raw, vulgar, viciously sardonic, brazen, intentionally — and unapologetically — offensive, and, at least for many, rather entertaining.
The depth of his cruel act, however, was shallow and his appeal began to fade. For many of his followers, what once felt invigorating soon became exasperating. There were only about six shots in his insult revolver and the world had repeatedly heard those same blasts and bangs over, and over, and over again; until the bite of his barbs simply became white background noise.
Triumph’s time on the stage and in the spotlight faded. His act became a pathetic cliché. His persona became a caricature. He was no longer quite so entertaining. Staleness replaced freshness. Curtain call.
When “Trump the Insult President” first made his national, political debut, his act was fresh. See above for the rest of the story, and please vote for his curtain call on Nov. 3
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
More history, please
For history buffs, the daily look-back at New Mexican articles from the past, culled by Inez Russell Gomez, are a treasure. I’ve not missed one in 34 years of reading. Headlines about Geronimo’s surrender in 1886, the slaughter at Wounded Knee in 1890, the Wright brothers flying in 1903 and the first car in Santa Fe bring those events alive.
Recently Russell Gomez has been including 75 years to the 100-, 50- and 25-year headlines. The surrender of Axis powers and the horror of our backyard bomb-makers’ efforts are now timely. While it’s a bit depressing to know my short time in Santa Fe is now considered historical, I wonder if the newspaper would consider looking back even further and begin 150 years ago today. The oldest paper in the West must have a trove. The year 1870 began a fascinating era in America and New Mexico.
Please give us more!
Kim Shanahan
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.