Regarding the governing body’s plan to replace the Soldiers' Monument, or obelisk, and — during the reconstruction — install temporary lighting “to shine into the sky, representing hope.” Lights that “shine into the sky” are a direct violation of the state’s Night Sky Protection Act. This act’s purpose is to preserve and enhance one part of our state’s natural and cultural heritage: its dark skies.

The act does not allow exceptions for temporary lighting, or for lighting that a municipality declares “represents hope.” Furthermore, the act provides “[t]he provisions of the [NSPA] are cumulative and supplemental … .” More plainly, the city can’t waive or weaken the act’s protections by substituting its own ordinance. Choosing to replace the obelisk in a manner that violates state law whose purpose is to protect our state’s natural and cultural heritage seems more than a little thoughtless and unmindful of the circumstances leading to its destruction.

Sam Finn

