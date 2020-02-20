The rampant teacher shortage in New Mexico and elsewhere comes as no surprise given how little respect has been shown the profession the past two decades (“Dire search for next generation of educators,” Commentary, Feb. 16).
Scripted, mind-numbing “teacher-proof” curricula in classrooms; a nationwide obsession with testing that focuses on what is easy to measure rather than what is important to learn; computer-generated testing that leaves teachers out of the assessment process; a lack of support personnel such as counselors, librarians and nurses; and little to no professional development beyond how to raise test scores — all provide little incentive for potential educators to join the profession.
Add in teacher bashing ad nauseum by politicos and legislators, the threat of active shooters in classrooms, plus low pay and long hours beyond time in the classroom, and a career in education becomes even less palatable. So, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see why the next generation of teachers is missing in action.
Priscilla Shannon Gutiérrez
Santa Fe
Like it is
Forty-five was found “not quilty enough” to be removed from office; in no way was he acquitted of charges never considered, as the press, pundits and our racist, religious (Republican) party headed by Steve “Tex” Pearce would have us believe (“President Trump is forever acquitted, bound for reelection,” My View, Feb. 9).
Additionally, the president is commander in chief of the Army and the Navy and not of the nation; John Roberts’ title is chief justice of the United States; being anti-Israel is not being anti-Semitic; and claiming to be a lifelong Democrat is often more self-serving than true.
Gerald M. Rosen, M.D.
Santa Fe
Impact of government
Paige Knight of Voices for Children had an interesting complaint against efforts to limit government spending and taxation in New Mexico (“Brighter future,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 12). My organization has led the way in trying to get such limits enacted here.
Knight claimed in a recent letter that Colorado, which has the strictest limits on spending and taxation, has seen a “disaster.” In the next sentence, she writes large numbers of “people have moved there to take advantage of its strong economy.” We could use more of that kind of “disaster” here!
Furthermore, Colorado’s population grew by 12.67 percent over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while New Mexico (without any limits in place) grew by just 1.79 percent.
House Joint Resolution 5, a New Mexico version of Colorado’s law was introduced in the New Mexico Legislature and killed, but that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t benefit greatly from a thorough reevaluation of the impact of big government on our state’s economy.
Paul J. Gessing
president
Rio Grande Foundation
Albuquerque
Drawing benefits
I see the liberals out in full force attacking Linda Chavez for saying that Social Security is an entitlement (“More good news,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2). If you Google “Is Social Security an entitlement?”, numerous sources, including the Social Security Administration, agree that Social Security is an entitlement, and in fact, the federal government classifies Social Security and Medicare in its budget as entitlements.
A 2017 article in the Atlantic magazine on this topic concluded Social Security and Medicare are entitlements. Social Security “trust funds” are not actual accounts holding cash, but rather smoke-and-mirror accounting devices that hold government IOUs. If that doesn’t convince you, glance at the U.S. Supreme Court case Flemming v. Nestor, which has its own Wikipedia page, where the court declared the government has the right to cut Social Security benefits anytime it wants and you have no right to sue over it.
Richard N. Johnson
Santa Fe
