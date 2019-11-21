The article in The New Mexican about fact and fiction in news and information sources (“Poll: Americans struggle to tell fact from fiction,” Nov. 15) was of interest. Is there such a thing as a “reliable source?” Do you want news, or do you want corroboration of what you believe or want to believe? If I check the New York Times, USA Today, BBC News, the Guardian and Google News and the lead stories all seem to be similar, I pretty much accept them as reliable. I don’t watch Fox News, so I can’t speak to their actual reporting.
If you don’t want to hear Rachel Maddow’s voice, or Anderson Cooper’s, you might try a source that I have found as fair as it gets for most of my long, adult life, and that is National Public Radio and the PBS NewsHour. The biggest news problem, as we all should know, is the fact that nothing is more powerful than a lie that people want to believe. It helps if well-sourced news comes first and then you make up your mind — not the reverse.
Dallett Norris
Santa Fe
Think vegan
Many people will be stuffing themselves with tasty vegan foods this Thanksgiving. In 2017, 6 percent of Americans identified as vegan — an increase of 600 percent in just three years — and new vegans are sprouting up left and right, as more people become aware of the ethical and ecological ramifications of animal agriculture, as well as the health hazards of eating animal-based foods.
Thankfully, for new and aspiring vegans, it’s easy to whip up vegan versions of traditional holiday favorites, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean bake and pumpkin pie, in addition to a gourmet main dish, such as a savory pot pie or a stuffed squash with an array of roasted root vegetables.
Visit www.peta.org for free vegan recipes and product suggestions. I hope everyone has a happy and humane Thanksgiving filled with scrumptious vegan foods and random acts of kindness.
Heather Moore
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va.
Restore our values
“We honor those who serve.” Such was the traditional and well-earned tribute to the men and women of our armed forces on Veterans Day (“ ‘In Country: Memories of service in Vietnam,’ ” special section, Nov. 11).
Many of us recall the days when we honored many others — the politicians who swore oaths to the U.S. Constitution, the young people who signed up for the Peace Corps, the dedicated civil servants and the office of the presidency. Regrettably, today is more about Michael Douglas’ telling words in the 1987 movie Wall Street, spoken in his role as Gordon Gekko: “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.”
Nowhere is this more evident than in Donald Trump’s presidency. We can only hope the present impeachment inquiry leads to his removal and a restoration of the values that made America distinctive and great.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
