Lest we become too incensed over the new Texas law banning most abortions, we need to be aware that it will not be a death sentence for women. However, it will remove the death sentence now hanging over the heads of children not yet born. They, too, are living human beings, and while a woman is pregnant, she is the only person in the entire history of the universe who can be a hero to that particular child.
We spend a lot of money as a society on abortion. Wouldn't that money be much better spent by actually helping women get control of their lives with job training, housing support, rescue from sex trafficking and incest, counseling, life coaching and other practical aid? We ought to keep in mind, too, that those babies who have been killed might have grown up to make important contributions to society.
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
It's war, folks
We are watching a war being waged on women. Take the outrageous law in Texas that would deputize ordinary citizens and pay them $10,000 to sue anyone who aids in or performs an abortion. It’s time for women to unite and refuse to vote for any Republican.
M.G. McCaffrey
Santa Fe
Advice to snitches
Texans approving the vigilante law empowering citizens to snitch on abortion providers and abetters might want to consult their Bibles, specifically John 8:7 — "He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her."
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Pro-life?
Do I detect a little hypocrisy? Texas has the death sentence with more people on death row than any other state.
Arlene Siegel
Santa Fe
Transport for Texans
I firmly support giving sanctuary to people fleeing hate-fueled, vengeance-seeking religious fanatics who seek to impose their 14th-century thinking upon a more moderate majority. So, now that the Afghanistan War is over, perhaps we could use those C-17 transport planes to bring the women of Texas to safety in the United States.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
An unwise policy
Not allowing people access to buildings on the basis of vaccination status is discrimination and segregation. This is a way of dividing people — pitting vaccinated people against unvaccinated people. This harms people.
The University of New Mexico should not be in the business of harming human beings. However, its actions and policies are contributing to the divisions we are seeing in our world, which makes UNM complicit in divisions taking place among our citizens by singling out and denying access to the unvaccinated. This is a slippery slope that the university needs to consider very carefully.
Every single one of us can contract and spread the disease, vaccinated or not. As a university community, we should be promoting compassion, love and care for our fellow human.
Loyola Chastain
Albuquerque
Bullies dominate
It seems strange to me that our country allows a billionaire from another country to spread propaganda against our own government on the airwaves as Fox News. Oh wait, this is “capitalism” at its finest. Or “democracy” at its finest. Really? Are we allowed to yell "fire" in a crowded theater? No, that bit of free speech is not allowed due to the harm it can cause.
Why, then, is this obviously harmful voice allowed? Divide and conquer is having its day while the sane and normal among us suffer the effects of a bullying minority.
S. Waller
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.