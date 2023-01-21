This is about the Los Prados subdivision Homewise is working to get through to completion. The City Council surely must know this is badly needed. This is for the waiter and waitress that make it possible for you to sit and enjoy a meal. The person stocking the shelves so you could shop during COVID-19. The city workers, the future of communities in Santa Fe. People complain about outsiders coming and buying everything. This is our chance to house the locals. The young families that are the future of this community. Let’s push this through to help build community that’s connected through a series of trails that everyone can enjoy. Big cities are building systems like this. So people can walk, ride and socialize. This is our time, let’s not miss it.
Martin Herrera
Santa Fe
Engaging family
Chaparral Elementary School has worked tirelessly this year to provide opportunities for family engagement. Our last family event, held at La Farge Branch Library, was a superb example of just this. Over 170 members of the Firebirds family enjoyed our collaborative event that included family poetry, pizza, crafts, library cards (over 70 were given out!) and door prizes! A special thank-you to our Chaparral staff for supporting the event and for encouraging families to be engaged, Lydia from La Farge library for being so accommodating and helpful, Communities in Schools for supporting our Chaparral community, City Councilor Jamie Cassutt for joining us at the event, and Loretta Trujillo for engaging our families in poetry writing. Chaparral Elementary is a place where everyone knows your name and where we tell our kids, every day, that we love them and care about them.
Erica Martinez-Maestas
principal, Chaparral Elementary
Santa Fe
We need homes
I am writing to support Homewise’s proposal to develop affordable housing and an active park on South Meadows Road. As a native New Mexican teaching in Santa Fe for 17 years, I have to express concern about the lack of affordable housing in Santa Fe. Owning property has become intangible for our hardworking, dedicated community. Without our teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses and service industry workers living in our community, we will not retain the pure essence of Santa Fe. Locals owning property will only create wealth for our entire population.
We have already seen an influx of wealthy people from other states who bring very little to our economy and community, buying out the real estate that our hardworking local families should be able to afford. Not only do we need this project to happen now, but we also need many more like it. Remember, a large part of what makes us the City Different is we are a close community that takes care of one another.
Sarah Daniels
owner, Children’s Adventure Company
Santa Fe
Great care
The ambulance arrived after an urgent call to 911 with a team of superb medics who immediately did what they could to quell my symptoms. The team at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and all of the doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and technicians were excellent — professional, caring and communicated what was to happen at each stage of the treatment. Everyone seemingly loved their jobs and did them well. I am totally thankful for the great care I received.
Anne Gallagher
Santa Fe
Thanks for local journalism
We are very fortunate to have TheSanta Fe New Mexican to read every day. First, because it is locally owned and not the propaganda tool of a large corporation. Second, because of the very broad coverage of local news and issues, giving us good news as well as depressing stories. Third, because of all the community-building activities, such as the Pet Calendar, writing contest, Empty Stocking Fund and this forum on the Opinion page. I appreciate the pet page on Thursdays, the articles about local people who have recently died, the comics, and all the articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Thank you very much for putting out such a fine newspaper.