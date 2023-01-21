This is about the Los Prados subdivision Homewise is working to get through to completion. The City Council surely must know this is badly needed. This is for the waiter and waitress that make it possible for you to sit and enjoy a meal. The person stocking the shelves so you could shop during COVID-19. The city workers, the future of communities in Santa Fe. People complain about outsiders coming and buying everything. This is our chance to house the locals. The young families that are the future of this community. Let’s push this through to help build community that’s connected through a series of trails that everyone can enjoy. Big cities are building systems like this. So people can walk, ride and socialize. This is our time, let’s not miss it.

Martin Herrera

Santa Fe

Popular in the Community