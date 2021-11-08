The League of Women Voters of New Mexico supports the proposed social studies standards. They impart accurate representations of our complex history and develop the civic and analytical thinking skills essential to thriving in our diverse society. As a multicultural, multilingual and majority-minority state, New Mexico’s public education system must provide students an understanding of the nature of democracy in learning environments that respect diverse cultures and perspectives.
This social studies curriculum will develop a broad understanding of history and foster an awareness of the rights, privileges and responsibilities of participation in a democratic society. Students will learn to manage resources for the benefit of both present and future generations.
Meredith R. Machen, Ph.D.
League of Women Voters New Mexico
education co-chair
Santa Fe
Ensure enough energy
New Mexico faces an energy crisis, we’re told. Public Service Company of New Mexico is shuttering one coal-fired plant and plans to close another. But development of new energy sources — because of COVID-19, PNM says — has fallen well behind schedule. So far behind, we may face brownouts and rationing of power as early as next year. It’s all well and good for PNM and Avangrid to promote their merger as a boon for New Mexico. Yet I’m not hearing a word about how to solve the looming energy shortfall.
And there’s been nothing but optimism about the proposed expansion of Facebook’s energy-swilling data facility in Los Lunas. Such operations consume enough electricity to power a small city. The proposal is before the Public Regulation Commission, and PNM would be, as it is now, the supplier. Why, when there may not be enough electricity to go around for the likes of you and me, is PNM still pursuing the expansion? And why haven’t we heard from Avangrid on the issue?
Dick Altman
Santa Fe
No to voting
No, I won’t be quiet (“Now be quiet,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 5). I have worked and paid taxes in this country since I was a teenager. I am now 60. I served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. I have had two children in the public school system. I have owned three businesses that provided jobs, income and more taxes paid. I refuse to vote. However, I’m sure I have earned the right to “complain and whine” a little as it was stated in the letter.
There are mostly two reasons why people don’t vote: They don’t care or they don’t trust the system. People can have different and good reasons for making either of these choices. We have been trained since we where children that you have to vote — it’s your duty, your right. Make your voice count. They have used our school systems, our parents, the media and our peers to train us to behave within their corrupt political system since birth. By not voting, I am doing my duty. I am making my voice heard. Maybe when we get down to about a 10 percent voter rate, they will hear us and start paying attention to the people.
James A. Trapp
Española
Don’t make it worse
We glibly talk about global warming. The world is already warm, warmer than if we hadn’t been filling the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and other insidious contaminates. So, we have record high temperatures. The horse has already left the barn. So, it’s time to put emphasis and spend money on anticipating and preventing fires, floods and wind damage, etc. Stop rebuilding in the places most at risk. Build retaining walls. Put high-voltage wires under ground. Cope with the immigration caused by people leaving unlivable places. But there are more horses still in the barn. We clearly also have to do what we can to avoid making things even worse. Keep temperatures from climbing.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
