I see our newly elected Sen. Ben Ray Luján has been busy in the Senate. He is co-signer for Senate Bill 51, the Washington, D.C., Admission Act, for citizens who live in the District of Columbia to have equitable access to the decisions made that affect their lives. Luján voted in the U.S. House last year to impeach the former president and more recently in the Senate voted to convict.
I also am encouraged that he will support filibuster reform in the Senate. We all want meaningful legislation for our nation. Although Santa Fe has a higher minimum wage than most cities and counties in New Mexico, I believe it’s critical in the fight for working families that we legislate an increase to a $15 federal minimum wage. Luján is in the position to support this reform.
Donna Theirsch
Santa Fe
Yay, Lobos
Please hurry up and hire the “copy editor and designer” the paper has been seeking. Yes, the Lobos’ men’s basketball season was not what the team nor Lobos fans had hoped for, but “ignominious” is too harsh.
Geary Radcliffe
Santa Fe
Condolences
My condolences to all family and friends of the late Tom Trowbridge, who left an enormous empty space in all our hearts and minds. Sen. Martin Heinrich was so right in his compliments regarding Tom’s abilities and captivating voice. His talent for reporting and interviewing in combination with his professional and personal connection with so many surpassed all but a few others in the history of journalism in New Mexico. Having known and worked with Tom for more than two decades, sadly it is not surprising that he has become one more victim of the stress created by both the politics and the pandemic of the past year. Tom simply cared about everyone he knew, which were so many, and he never considered saying “no” to a request regarding any social cause of consequence. I had the privilege of first meeting Tom while working with the New Mexico Legislature in the late 1990s, and in subsequent years, he proved to be instrumental in his media promotion of numerous transportation safety bills, which eventually became law and have since saved thousands of lives. Tom was a relentless advocate for the health and safety of children, and constantly promoted and engaged in safe cycling to that end as well. I have so much remorse to have lost such a dynamic work partner, good friend and, at one time, a neighbor.
John McPhee
Santa Fe
Preserve mural
I am writing as former director of art museums and a citizen who loves this city and cares about its culture and history. I hope the Department of Cultural Affairs will preserve the Gilberto Guzmán mural on the new contemporary arts museum for us all. The Guzmán mural is contemporary art and deserves to be preserved as such on the wall of a new museum dedicated to contemporary art. When tourists, our kids and grandkids come to visit, they want to see what makes this place so special. It is our art and history. This year, we already have lost important parts of our history. Let’s preserve this mural, not tear it apart.
Ellen Bradbury Reid
Santa Fe
Inspired
Kudos to the Santa Fe Symphony musicians for an extraordinary, imaginative performance at Meow Wolf on Sunday. You presented a virtual performance well beyond expectation — inspired programing, carefully edited and executed — a refreshing visual and auditory experience. And what a venue! Well done.
Bernie van der Hoeven
Santa Fe
Tickets, please
In response to the article (“Anti-mask group protests,” March 21), I’m wondering why no citations were given to the group of 40 maskless people gathered on the Plaza on Saturday — in violation of current public gathering size limits and public space mask requirements. Where are the consequences for knowingly breaking the law and endangering the health of others? They’ll only embolden more people to follow suit by showing nothing happens when you break those laws.
Dominique Millard
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.